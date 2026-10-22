PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia] / Singapore / Hong Kong, October 22: Bonree Data Technology Co., Ltd. ("Bonree"; SSE: 688229) ranked No. 1 in China's Application Performance Management and Observability (APMO) market in the first half of 2026, with a 22.1% market share, according to the IDC China Semiannual IT Artificial Intelligence Operation Software Tracker, H1 2026. Building on its market position in China, Bonree continues to advance AI-native observability and expand its presence in international markets.

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Bonree ONE 4.0 Advances AI-Native Observability

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In 2026, Bonree launched Bonree ONE 4.0 globally, advancing its unified intelligent observability platform for the AI era. The platform combines AI Observability, AI agent development, and natural-language interaction to help enterprises improve application reliability, streamline IT operations, and gain actionable insights from increasingly complex digital environments.

Its AI Observability capabilities provide end-to-end tracing and quality analysis for AI applications, helping teams investigate performance bottlenecks, monitor token consumption and model performance, and assess conversational quality. The platform supports technologies including OpenAI SDK, LangChain, LangGraph, Dify, and MCP, enabling teams to trace AI interactions, including multi-turn conversations.

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Bonree ONE also features Sage AI, an AI agent workbench that enables organizations to build, manage, and reuse agents across IT operations, DevOps, BizOps, and FinOps. With shared resources for models, tools, skills, and knowledge, Sage AI supports both workflow-based and autonomous agent execution. Natural-language operations further help users access operational insights through conversational queries, with 25 built-in scenarios covering host inspection, change comparison, capacity analysis, and system assessment.

Drawing on 18 years of experience in production environments, Bonree has deployed more than 200,000 monitoring probes and supports over 100 core application scenarios across industries.

Expanding Global Reach and Ecosystem Collaboration

Bonree continues to expand across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Hong Kong SAR, and Macao SAR. Its international business has made progress, with overseas customer projects and signed contracts exceeding US$1 million.

The company has strengthened its regional engagement through industry events, including the global launch of Bonree ONE 4.0 in Kuala Lumpur and participation in Digital Government Exchange (DGX) 2026 in Malaysia. Bonree is also developing ecosystem collaborations, including application observability initiatives with Huawei and an agreement signed with NTT DATA during Huawei Global Financial Partner Week.

Bonree's technology and quality credentials include inclusion in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Infrastructure Strategies in China, 2026 and Market Guide for Intelligent IT Monitoring and Log Analysis Tools, China, as well as CMMI Level 5 certification and a SOC 2 Type II report.

Supporting Enterprise Digital Transformation

As organizations adopt AI and manage increasingly complex digital infrastructure, reliable observability is becoming essential to maintaining application performance and operational efficiency. Bonree aims to help enterprises address these challenges by combining established observability capabilities with AI-driven operations and intelligent agents.

Through continued product innovation, ecosystem collaboration, and localized execution, Bonree is working to support customers across international markets in building more reliable and intelligent digital operations.

About Bonree

Bonree Data Technology Co., Ltd. (SSE: 688229) provides IT operations and observability solutions and is committed to making every piece of software run flawlessly. Its flagship platform, Bonree ONE, delivers unified intelligent observability for the AI era, helping enterprises gain visibility into applications and infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and advance AI-driven operations. Bonree serves customers across multiple industries and continues to expand its global presence through technology innovation, ecosystem partnerships, and localized execution.

CONTACT:

Marketing Department, Bonree Data Technology Co., Ltd.

market@bonree.com

Whatsapp: +86 136 8303 5120

Source: https://en.bonree.com/

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