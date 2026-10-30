Book 3 of ‘Immortal Talks’ Series Released; Next Instalment of ‘Kalihanuvani’ Coming Next Year

PNN

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], October 30: Seer Books Private Limited, the official publisher of the Immortal Talks book series, has released Immortal Talks Book 3, continuing a literary journey that began in 2017. Authored under the pen name Shunya, the series explores immortality, spiritual wisdom, and the mysteries of life and the universe through a narrative centered on Lord Hanuman and His disciples, the Mahtang tribe.

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The series began with Immortal Talks Book 1 in 2017, followed by Book 2 in 2019, with the first two titles later brought together in a combined edition. The Hindi counterpart, Kalihanuvani, was released in 2020, presenting the work of the two original English instalments to Hindi readers. Seer Books has now announced that the next instalment of Kalihanuvani is in active development and scheduled for release in 2027.

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A Narrative Exploring Spiritual and Philosophical Questions

The central premise of Immortal Talks rests on Lord Hanuman’s immortality and His promise to meet successive generations of the Mahtang tribe every 41 years. In the world of the series, these physical and spiritual encounters form the backdrop for conversations and journeys that explore fundamental questions about existence, destiny, and the cosmos.

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Across its chapters, the series examines the nature of reality, karma, desire, the soul, destiny, death, time, and space. The books combine physical journeys, unusual situations, and deep dialogues with the Immortal Guru to invite readers to reconsider familiar assumptions about human perception and the structure of reality.

Immortal Talks Book 3 continues this journey across ten chapters, examining themes such as the observer, perception, time travel, time bridges, the residue of experience, and the underlying nature of reality. The narrative follows experiences that move between physical environments and deeper layers of time, extending the philosophical direction established in the earlier volumes.

An Expanding Literary Journey and Author Reflection

The publication of Book 3 marks another significant milestone in the evolution of the series, while the forthcoming instalment of Kalihanuvani will further broaden its reach across Hindi-speaking readers. The publisher intends to continue making these works widely accessible across varied formats and languages.

The author has consistently written under the pseudonym Shunya, deliberately maintaining personal anonymity so the focus remains entirely on the teachings and the journey. Over the past decade, this conscious choice has deepened reader interest while preserving the integrity and reflective depth of the series.

In a rare reflection regarding the work and personal anonymity, author Shunya stated: “Meeting the Immortal Guru is a spiritual journey, not just a physical journey from one place to another. The books of the Immortal Talks series and Kalihanuvani can transport readers into a spiritual dimension from where the inner pathways to the Immortal Guru begin to unfold.

Curiosity about the physical identity of the human being chosen to bring this wisdom to the world goes against the very spirit of the wisdom contained in Immortal Talks and Kalihanuvani. The journey is inward, and that is where the reader’s attention belongs.”

Official Channels and Reader Advisory

To help readers identify authentic sources and protect against unauthorized accounts, Seer Books has confirmed the verified digital channels associated with Immortal Talks, Kalihanuvani, and author Shunya:

- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ImmortalTalksOfficial

- Instagram: @immortaltalks

- Facebook: @immortaltalks

Readers seeking genuine information regarding the books, future releases, and official announcements are advised to refer exclusively to these channels and the publisher’s official website.

About Seer Books Private Limited

Seer Books Private Limited is an independent publishing company that publishes the Immortal Talks series in English and Kalihanuvani in Hindi, both authored under the pen name Shunya. Through its publishing programme, Seer Books seeks to bring rare gems of ancient wisdom, narrative literature, and philosophical explorations to readers across India and internationally.

Media Contact:

Seer Books Private Limited

Email: contact@seerbooks.co

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