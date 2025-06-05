PNN

Advertisement

Pitampura (Delhi) [India], June 5: Emotions overflowed and hearts were touched as renowned businessman and author Varun Sethi unveiled his deeply moving book "Maa, the mother's journey" at a grand launch event held at Hotel Park in Pitampura. The event, organized under TS Publication, wasn't just a literary milestone--it was a profound tribute to motherhood, love, and remembrance.

The date of the launch held special emotional significance, as it marked the birthday of Sethi's late mother, Mrs. Karuna Sethi. The author honored her legacy and the boundless love she represented by dedicating this book to her memory. "Maa" is more than just a collection of words--it is a soul-stirring expression of the unconditional love, strength, and sacrifices of mothers. Each page resonates with the emotions every child feels but may never fully express.

Advertisement

A Star-Studded Guest List

The book launch was graced by several esteemed dignitaries and prominent community members, making the evening even more special:

Advertisement

* Raj Kumar Bhatia ji, Hon'ble MLA from Adarsh Nagar

* Amit Nagpal ji, Respected Councillor

* Anju Jain ji, Former Councillor

* Mohinder Nagpal ji, Hon'ble MLA

* Jugal Kishore Chaddha ji, Pradhan of Punjabi Bagh Sabha

* Bharat Arora ji, Owner of Mount Abu School

* Jagdesh Beriwal ji, Special Guest

* Dr. Mrignani ji, Principal of DLF School

* Rakesh Chhabra ji, President -Rai Industries Association, Vice President -FISME(Federation Of Indian Micro And Small And Medium Enterprises)

* Tusharika Sharma, Founder of Truth and Social Publication

Their presence added prestige to the occasion and echoed the sentiment that every individual carries the touch of their mother's teachings in their journey--be it in politics, education, or business.

A Night of Reflection and Recognition

The event commenced with a heartfelt address by Varun Sethi, who shared glimpses of his personal bond with his mother and the inspiration behind writing Maa. "This book is not just my story, it's every child's silent gratitude to their mother," he said, visibly emotional.

The attendees reflected on their own connections with their mothers, and many were seen holding back tears as Sethi read excerpts from the book. Discussions throughout the evening revolved around the irreplaceable role mothers play in shaping society and nurturing generations.

More Than a Book -- A Movement of Gratitude

The Maa is not just a literary creation--it's an emotional movement. It calls upon every individual to pause, reflect, and appreciate the mothers in their lives. Whether she's near or has become a guiding star in the sky, her presence is always felt--just as Sethi feels the presence of his late mother, Mrs. Karuna Sethi, in every page of his book.

A Message That Resonates

In an age where fast-paced lives often lead to overlooked emotions, Maa serves as a gentle reminder to celebrate the silent sacrifices and unbreakable love of mothers. The Book Launch Event was successful to carry forward the message that between the Mother and the generation born to her cannot and should not believe that they are two different entities but one only in one another and emotionally inseparable.

With its emotional depth and universal theme, Maa is set to strike a chord with readers of all ages. It's more than a must-read--it's a must-feel. Mother's Journey https://amzn.in/d/8v36a8t

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)