BookMyForex Unveils Global Forex Card with No Cross-Currency or ATM Charges

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 28: As international travel picks up pace for the summer season, BookMyForex (a MakeMyTrip Group Entity)--India's largest online retail foreign exchange marketplace--has unveiled its all-new Global Forex Card, built to eliminate the hidden costs of spending abroad. Loaded in USD, the US Dollar denominated Single Currency Forex Card is accepted in over 200 countries. It offers unmatched savings with zero cross-currency fees, no ATM withdrawal or cash disbursement charges, and up to 2% cashback on zero markup forex rates.

This card is especially suited for students and travellers going overseas for employment, immigration, and to exotic locations such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Central Asia, South America, and other lesser-known destinations, as it does not entail any cross-currency charges.

Commenting on the launch, Sudarshan Motwani, Founder and CEO of BookMyForex.com, "While the appetite for international travel among Indians continues to grow, especially to emerging destinations like Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Cambodia, and Azerbaijan, most existing forex products still fail to solve one of the biggest challenges -- cross-currency fees and hidden conversion charges. Whether it's credit cards, multi-currency cards, or even so-called zero-markup cards, travelers often end up paying 3% to 5% extra on every transaction when spending in unsupported local currencies. Add to that the burden of Rs. 300 to Rs. 800 ATM withdrawal fees, and managing money abroad becomes unpredictable and expensive. The Global Forex Card has been designed precisely to address these pain points and offer a smarter, more transparent solution for today's global traveler.

At BookMyForex, we are committed to offering our customers the best-in-class forex products and solutions. This Global Forex Card, offered via our forex partner, reflects that promise. We are confident this card will set a new benchmark, and we anticipate a twofold increase in card issuance over the next year, driven by rising demand among frequent travellers and students."

Key Benefits of the Global Forex Card

* Spend Globally, freely - Enables users to shop, dine, and make payments in any currency across 200+ countries without incurring cross-currency charges.

* True Zero Markup - Offers complete transparency with forex rates and comes with no hidden markups or extra conversion costs.

* Hassle-Free Cash Access - Users can enjoy free international ATM withdrawals for convenient access to cash while abroad.

* No-Fee University Payments - Ideal for students, the card allows foreign university tuition payments without any cash disbursal fees.

* Lifetime Free Card - There are no issuance, reload, unload, or annual charges--ensuring full cost transparency and zero surprises.

Introductory Launch Offer

For a limited time, BookMyForex is offering two exclusive benefits on its all-new Global Forex Card:

* Up to 2% cashback on every new forex order - Customers get forex at rates up to 2% lower than interbank rates, i.e., the rates seen on popular search engines. The maximum cashback is capped at Rs. 7,500.

* Free International ATM Withdrawals with zero extra charges--no hidden fees, just seamless access to your money abroad.

Nitin Motwani, Founder & CTO, BookMyForex commented, "Today's global traveller is more informed and value-conscious. They don't just compare airfares or hotel rates before planning their travel--they also compare forex rates and very well understand the hidden charges associated with foreign exchange. The Global Forex Card is built for this new kind of traveller. Whether it's avoiding hidden rate markups and cross-currency fees or accessing cash abroad without ATM surcharges, we've focused on removing every kind of charge possible."

The single-currency forex card can be booked through the BookMyForex App or website. The card is available for currencies and purposes not supported by the BookMyForex Multi-Currency Forex card for international travellers. It is also offered to international students, irrespective of the destination currency. Same-day delivery is available for orders placed before 1 PM on a working day. To explore the full range of card benefits, fee waivers, and details of the introductory offer, travellers and students can visit bookmyforex.com.

BookMyForex (a MakeMyTrip Group Entity) is India's very first tech initiative in the foreign exchange domain and the market leader in the online retail forex space. Customers can place orders on www.bookmyforex.com or through the BookMyForex Android/ iOS app to buy forex cards, send international money transfers and buy or sell foreign cash currencies. Customers can also purchase international SIM cards or international travel insurance.

BookMyForex operates on a hybrid model where the majority of forex card transactions are executed by BookMyForex directly, while orders for foreign currency notes and international money transfers are fulfilled through its network of partner banks, reputed RBI-licensed money changers, and its own branches. BookMyForex has also established a growing network of its own branches to strengthen last-mile delivery and service.

BookMyForex is the most visible and trusted online retail forex brand with over USD 1.5 billion exchanged on its platform. Faering Capital has been invested in BookMyForex since 2016 and MakeMyTrip has acquired a majority stake in BookMyForex.

Visit us at www.bookmyforex.com.

