VMPL

Advertisement

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], August 19: A new chapter in Asia's sporting history was written this weekend at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Jalandhar, where athletes from across the globe gathered for the 1st Open Pan Asian International Boomerang Championship 2025.

Over two days - August 10 and 11 - the university grounds transformed into an electrifying arena, where the ancient art of the boomerang met modern-day competitive spirit. With participants from Japan, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, India and other nations, the event brought the niche sport into the mainstream, offering audiences a rare spectacle of precision, skill and endurance.

Advertisement

Organised by the Indo Boomerang Association, with Taalentish as PR Partner, and supported by the International Federation of Boomerang Associations (IFBA), the championship was a first-of-its-kind event in Asia.

Day One saw gripping qualifiers that set the tone for the contest, while Day Two delivered nail-biting finals that kept the crowd on edge.

Advertisement

Among the dignitaries who witnessed the historic occasion were Dr. Sorabh Lakhanpal, Dean LPU Pro-Chancellor Dr. Rashmi Mittal, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jaspal Singh Sandhu, IFBA Vice President Mr. Roger Perry, Indo Boomerang Association Founder President Mr. Vivek Montrose, Patron IBA Mr. Ashish Jindal and Representative IBA Mr. Ravikant Mishra.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Japan's Haruki was crowned Overall Champion, followed by Thomas from Germany and Fahmi from Indonesia. In the women's category, India's Vinodini secured gold, with Bhavna and Kavya, also from India, winning silver and bronze respectively.

Encouraging youth participation, Dr. Sorabh Lakhanpal, Dean LPU, stated:

"Participate, learn this new game, acquire new skills, and take yourself and your country to new heights."

Highlighting the broader vision for the sport, Mr. Vivek Montrose, Founder, Indo Boomerang Association, remarked:

"We are not just promoting this sport, we are reviving it -- a timeless asset to the world of sports."

For the athletes, the tournament was more than just a competition - it was an opportunity to showcase a sport that has long remained under the radar in Asia. For the organisers, it marked a leap forward in popularising boomerangs as a serious sport, paving the way for more international contests in the region.

From the first throw to the final cheer, the event was a celebration of talent, teamwork and global unity, firmly establishing India as a rising hub for unconventional and emerging sports.

Youtube Link: https://youtu.be/Kt6UBBl3TJo?si=PZDWiV29ccMedDIH

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)