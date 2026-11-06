Bora Mobility LLP Brings ‘Diwali Dhamaka Offer’ for Realme Customers with Exciting Rewards

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 6: Bringing added excitement to the festive shopping season, Bora Mobility LLP, in association with Realme and EZsafe, has introduced the ‘Diwali Dhamaka Offer’ for customers purchasing eligible EZsafe device protection plans for Realme smartphones. The limited-period campaign, valid from 11 October to 11 November 2026, brings together assured festive gifts, opportunities to win exciting rewards and valuable device protection benefits.

The campaign features an attractive selection of rewards, including Honda Shine motorcycles, Honda Activa scooters, 1-gram gold coins and 10-gram silver coins, along with other exciting prizes. Through this initiative, Bora Mobility LLP aims to make the festive shopping experience more rewarding for Realme customers by combining the practical benefits of smartphone protection with the excitement of festive gifting.

Under the offer, customers purchasing eligible EZsafe device protection plans for Realme smartphones can enjoy assured gifts and a chance to win additional prizes, subject to the applicable offer terms and conditions. The campaign’s festive proposition, “More Purchase, More Happiness This Diwali!”, reflects its focus on bringing customers additional value and excitement during one of the year’s most significant shopping seasons.

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At the centre of the initiative are EZsafe’s device protection offerings, which include Extended Warranty, Screen Damage Protection and Accidental and Liquid Damage (ADLD) Protection. These plans are designed to provide additional coverage against specified device-related risks, depending on the selected plan and its applicable terms and conditions.

The protection benefits highlighted in the campaign include 180 days and 365 days of Extended Warranty, 100 days and 150 days of Screen Damage Protection, and 100 days of ADLD coverage. These options give eligible customers an opportunity to explore different protection durations and choose plans according to their requirements. The precise coverage, exclusions and eligibility conditions are governed by the respective protection plans.

Exciting festive rewards add to the Diwali celebrations

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A major attraction of the Diwali Dhamaka Offer is its selection of festive rewards. Customers can enjoy assured gifts on eligible purchases, along with an opportunity to win exciting prizes such as Honda Shine motorcycles, Honda Activa scooters, 1-gram gold coins and 10-gram silver coins.

The rewards bring together a mix of aspirational and traditional festive gifts. Motorcycles and scooters add an exciting dimension to the campaign, while gold and silver coins hold a special place in Indian festive traditions, particularly during Diwali. By bringing these rewards into the campaign, Bora Mobility LLP aims to make eligible purchases more memorable for customers.

The message “Har Purchase Ke Saath Ek Assured Gift!” further highlights the assured-gift proposition of the initiative. Customers purchasing eligible EZsafe protection plans for Realme smartphones can explore the available gifts and prize opportunities through participating authorised retailers. The applicable eligibility requirements and gift conditions will determine the benefits available with each qualifying purchase.

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Bringing smartphone protection into the festive shopping experience

Smartphones have become an integral part of everyday life, supporting communication, work, entertainment, digital transactions and several other activities. As people increasingly depend on their devices, protecting them against specified unexpected risks has become an important consideration.

While customers often evaluate smartphones based on features, performance, design and pricing, the availability of suitable protection plans can also form part of an informed purchase decision. Extended Warranty, Screen Damage Protection and ADLD plans offer different forms of additional coverage, depending on their individual terms and conditions.

Through its association with Realme and EZsafe, Bora Mobility LLP is bringing these protection options together with a festive rewards campaign. The initiative aims to encourage customers to consider device protection while also enjoying the added excitement of assured gifts and opportunities to win prizes. This combination makes the campaign relevant to customers looking for both practical benefits and festive value.

A limited-period Diwali offer for Realme customers

The Diwali Dhamaka Offer will remain valid from 11 October to 11 November 2026. Customers interested in participating can visit authorised participating retailers to explore eligible EZsafe device protection plans for Realme smartphones and understand the associated gifts and prize opportunities.

The offer is subject to applicable terms and conditions, including purchase eligibility, protection plan coverage and the conditions governing assured gifts and prize opportunities. Customers are advised to check the complete offer details with participating authorised retailers before making a purchase.

With the Diwali Dhamaka Offer, Bora Mobility LLP, in association with Realme and EZsafe, aims to bring together smartphone protection and festive rewards in one campaign. From Extended Warranty and Screen Damage Protection to ADLD coverage, assured gifts and exciting prize opportunities, the initiative adds another reason for Realme customers to make their festive purchases more rewarding.

This Diwali, the campaign brings its message to life: “More Purchase, More Happiness This Diwali!”

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