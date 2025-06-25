Born in India Brand Showoffff Clocks ₹200 Cr Revenue After Brand Refresh, Eyes National Expansion

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 25: Showoffff, a proud born-in-India fashion brand headquartered in Bengaluru, has crossed ₹200 crore in revenue for the fiscal year ending March 2025. This milestone follows a strategic brand refresh that has deepened Showoffff's connection with young, style-conscious consumers across India.

Since the refresh, Showoffff's online platform has seen unprecedented traction, with over 10.5 lakh monthly website visits and a 61% increase in digital engagement. The combined gross merchandise value (GMV) across online and offline channels has surged by 75%, propelling the brand's revenue to surpass ₹200 crore, a first in its three-decade history.

From a modest 200 sq. ft. apparel store founded in Jayanagar, Bengaluru in 1993, Showoffff has grown into a leading fashion brand with 22 stores across Karnataka and Maharashtra, covering more than 500,000 sq. ft. of retail space. The brand maintains a strong digital presence on its website and key marketplaces including Amazon and Myntra, positioning it as one of India's fastest-growing fashion retailers.

Young at Heart, Rooted in India

Showoffff's journey reflects its core belief: born in India and young at heart. The brand speaks directly to India's youth, college students, first-job professionals, and content creators who drive cultural trends and digital conversations. This focus shapes Showoffff's product philosophy, which champions inclusive sizing, Instagram-worthy designs, and limited-edition drops that build community and brand loyalty. As part of its brand refresh, Showoffff also added an extra "ff" to its name, evolving from Showoff to Showoffff, to amplify boldness, reflect unapologetic individuality, and carve a distinct identity in India's crowded fashion landscape.

"We have decoded what Gen Z and young millennials truly want, authentic self-expression, inclusive designs, and a brand that speaks their language. From oversized fits and gender-neutral silhouettes to limited-edition capsule drops, every element has been curated to capture the spirit of current fashion culture in India", said Priya Shah, Founder.

Showoffff has implemented 100% recyclable packaging to reflect evolving consumer expectations, while staying focused on delivering stylish and accessible fashion.

Expanding Reach and Diversifying Offerings

Showoffff's retail footprint now includes key urban and emerging markets such as Ahmedabad, Belgaum, Mysore and Hubli, supported by an agile team of 1,200+ professionals committed to quality and innovation. The brand is also offering quick delivery in metropolitan cities.

Looking ahead, Showoffff plans to triple its digital customer base by 2025, leveraging strategic capsule collections, experiential retail expansions across India, and the launch of its premium Luxe Collection.

"Our vision is clear: to become India's #1 affordable and trendy fashion brand for Gen Z and Millennials," added Shah. "The journey is just beginning, and we're thrilled to lead the way in redefining fast fashion through innovation, sustainability, and authenticity."

Alongside apparel, Showoffff is also diversifying into lifestyle sectors such as wellness resorts, apparel manufacturing, and real estate ventures, further embedding itself in the evolving consumer lifestyle landscape.

The brand refresh has played a pivotal role in strengthening Showoffff's identity, improving digital traction, and expanding offline presence. With deeper consumer connect and operational agility, Showoffff is well-positioned to scale and meet the evolving style preferences of India's young fashion consumers.

