Borosil Launches 'Everyday Kitchen by Borosil' at Go Fresh, Strengthening its Retail Footprint in Mumbai

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: Reinforcing its commitment to enhancing consumer access to thoughtfully designed kitchen and home solutions, Borosil, India's leading consumer products brand, today unveiled its dedicated 'Everyday Kitchen by Borosil' Store-in-Store at Go Fresh, Andheri Lokhandwala, Mumbai. The new retail format was inaugurated by renowned celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi in the presence of the Borosil leadership team.

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The launch of 'Everyday Kitchen by Borosil' marks the beginning of a strategic retail partnership between Borosil and Go Fresh, aimed at delivering a more engaging and accessible shopping experience for consumers. The dedicated Store-in-Store format showcases one of Borosil's most comprehensive ranges of kitchen and home solutions under one roof, enabling consumers to explore, compare, and experience products in a thoughtfully designed retail environment. Through this collaboration, Borosil seeks to enhance product discovery, strengthen consumer access to its offerings, and further expand its omnichannel presence while addressing the evolving needs of modern households.

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Located within the Go Fresh store, the dedicated Borosil zone serves as a one-stop destination for modern households, offering a wide range of cookware, appliances, storage solutions, drinkware, lunchboxes, dinnerware, and other kitchen essentials. The launch was marked by an engaging session with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, who shared insights from his culinary journey and highlighted the importance of quality kitchenware in everyday cooking, while interactive guest engagements added to the celebrations around Borosil's latest retail milestone.

Speaking at the launch, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi said, "The kitchen is at the heart of every home, where food, traditions, and memories come together. Borosil has consistently stood for quality, innovation, and trust, making it a brand that resonates with millions of Indian households. I am delighted to be associated with the launch of 'Everyday Kitchen by Borosil', which offers consumers an opportunity to explore a comprehensive range of thoughtfully designed kitchen solutions under one roof."

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Commenting on the launch, Barnali Shankar, VP - Marketing, Borosil, said, "The launch of 'Everyday Kitchen by Borosil' marks an important milestone in our retail journey and reflects our commitment to making our extensive product portfolio more accessible to consumers through innovative retail formats. Our partnership with Go Fresh allows us to create an immersive shopping experience where consumers can discover solutions for every kitchen and home need. We are excited about this collaboration and look forward to expanding this concept across more locations in the future."

With this launch, Borosil is reimagining how consumers discover and shop for kitchen and home essentials by creating a dedicated destination within a trusted retail environment.

About Borosil Ltd.

Borosil stands as India's only manufacturer of borosilicate glass and one of the country's most trusted homegrown brands. With a legacy of over six decades, Borosil has been an integral part of Indian households, known for quality, durability, and reliability. Its borosilicate glassware and kitchen products, designed to withstand extreme temperatures, have made Borosil synonymous with everyday excellence and lasting performance.

With a strong presence across trade, e-commerce, and B2B segments, and a growing Direct-to-Customer (D2C) model, Borosil directly connects with consumers across India. Its extensive range--spanning kitchenware, tableware, cookware, and appliances--is crafted to bring ease, style, and trust into everyday living.

Borosil's compact kitchen appliances, ISI-certified pressure cookers, insulated lunch boxes and bottles, and BPA-free glass containers combine safety, functionality, and design. The brand's Borosilicate Colors range and OG 2X Tuff Glassware further reaffirm its commitment to strength, safety, and timeless appeal.

Among its key brands, Larah by Borosil redefines dining with stylish, chip-resistant opalware, manufactured in Jaipur and available across 24,000 retail stores and leading e-commerce platforms.

Rooted in a rich legacy and trusted heritage, Borosil remains a symbol of quality and reliability, empowering Indian families with products that make everyday life simpler, safer, and more beautiful.

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