Bosch Launches Two New Metalworking Tools to Boost Professional Productivity

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch Power Tools has expanded its professional metalworking portfolio with the launch of the GBM 38 Professional Magnetic Core Drill and the GRS 18V-330 Professional Right-Angle Impact Wrench. Engineered for fabricators, maintenance teams and automotive technicians, these new tools combine power, precision, and ergonomics to maximize efficiency in demanding environments.

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The latest offerings reflect Bosch's commitment to user centricity. By delivering enhanced accessibility, lightweight design, and high-performance capabilities, the new tools enable professionals to tackle complex, heavy-duty applications with greater precision.

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"At Bosch Power Tools, we innovate to solve real-world user challenges. The GBM 38 and GRS 18V-330 Professional tools embody our commitment to power, precision, and operator comfort. Whether reducing fatigue during overhead drilling or easing fastening in tight spaces, these tools boost productivity without compromising safety," said Sanmay Dasgupta, Regional President, Bosch Power Tools India.

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The GBM 38 Professional redefines magnetic core drilling. Weighing just 10.5 kg, nearly 40% lighter than standard drills, it significantly reduces fatigue during overhead and high-elevation work. Thermal overload protection and a dedicated current fuse ensure reliable performance, while a complete accessory kit enables immediate use on-site.

On the other hand, the cordless GRS 18V-330 Professional is a right-angle impact wrench built for extremely tight spaces. With a compact head measuring just 78 mm x 56 mm, it easily accesses engine bays, pipe flanges, and structural frameworks. Its brushless motor delivers 330 Nm of fastening torque and 560 Nm of breakaway torque to handle bolts up to M18 effortlessly.

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With these launches, Bosch Power Tools continues to expand its professional solutions portfolio, delivering innovative technologies that enable professionals to work with greater precision, comfort, and efficiency.

About Bosch in India

In India, Bosch is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. Additionally, Bosch has in India the largest development center outside Germany, for end-to-end engineering and technology solutions. In India, The Bosch Group operates through a network of 15 companies that combines the precision of German engineering with the scale, agility, and talent of India. Our entities include Bosch Limited (our flagship listed company), Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited, Bosch Rexroth (India) Private Limited, Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited, Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Limited, BSH Home Appliances Private Limited, ETAS Automotive India Private Limited, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Private Limited, Automobility Services and Solutions Private Limited, Newtech Filter India Private Limited, Precision Seals Manufacturing Limited, Robert, Bosch India Manufacturing and Technology Private Limited, MICO Trading Private Limited, and Mivin Engineering Technologies Private Limited.

Since commencing operations in India in 1951, we have steadily expanded our presence through manufacturing facilities, as well as development and application centers, serving both domestic and global markets. This extensive footprint enables us to localize solutions, accelerate innovation, and respond with agility to evolving customer and industry requirements.

In 2025–26, Bosch India (excluding BSH Home Appliances) reported net revenue of INR 402,530 million and employed 37,131 associates as of March 31, 2026. Supported by our diversified business portfolio, strong engineering capabilities, and customer-centric approach, we continue to contribute meaningfully to India's industrial and technological progress while remaining closely aligned with the Bosch Group's global priorities. Additional information can be accessed at www.bosch.in

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 413,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2025). The company generated sales of 91 billion euros in 2025. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trends such as automation, digitalization, electrification, and artificial intelligence. In this context, Bosch's broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in hardware, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture intelligent, user-friendly, and sustainable products. With technology that is "Invented for life," Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 500 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch's innovative strength is key to the company's further development. Bosch employs some 82,000 associates in research and development.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861-1942) as "Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering." The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a limited liability company with a charitable purpose. The remaining shares are held by Robert Bosch GmbH and by a company owned by the Bosch family. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG. It is entrusted with the task of safeguarding the company's long-term existence and in particular its financial independence – in line with the mission handed down in the will of the company's founder, Robert Bosch.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch-press.com , www.bosch.com

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