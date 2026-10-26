BOSS WATCHES INTRODUCES GRAND PRIX VITESSE AND VIOLET, BRINGING TOGETHER RACING-INSPIRED DESIGN AND MODERN ELEGANCE

The men’s Grand Prix Vitesse draws inspiration from classic motorsport, while the women’s Violet revisits an archival jewellery-watch design.

BOSS Watches presents two distinct expressions of contemporary watch design with the Grand Prix Vitesse for men and the Violet collection for women. Bringing together performance-inspired aesthetics and jewellery-led elegance, the two collections reflect the versatility of BOSS Watches through contrasting design languages rooted in classic racing and the brand’s archives.

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Inspired by the speed, precision and adrenaline of classic motorsport, the Grand Prix Vitesse builds on the established Grand Prix collection, a longstanding bestseller, with a dynamic design that combines chronograph functionality, a tachymeter bezel and bold sub-dials. Echoing the instrumentation of vintage race cars, the collection features a 44.5 mm stainless-steel case that brings a confident presence to the wrist. Depending on the variant, the watch is paired with a perforated leather strap inspired by classic driving gloves or an integrated five-link bracelet, combining motorsport influences with contemporary sophistication. Select models also feature a light-yellow gold PVD finish and a sunray dial.

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The Grand Prix Vitesse is powered by a chronograph movement with a date function and offers 5 BAR water resistance. Its combination of chronograph functionality, tachymeter bezel and sub-dials reinforces the collection’s performance-inspired character, making it suited to those drawn to a bold, contemporary aesthetic and casual, sporty or smart-casual styling.

In contrast, the Violet collection revisits a jewellery-watch design from the BOSS archives dating back nearly two decades, reinterpreting it for the contemporary woman. Inspired by the delicate form of the flower it is named after, Violet brings together softness, strength and understated elegance through a refined silhouette and sculptural detailing.

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The collection features a 21 x 21 mm stainless-steel square case with rounded contours and a bracelet that flows seamlessly around the wrist. A sunray dial and crystal-set indexes at the 3, 6 and 9 o’clock positions introduce subtle brilliance, while select detailing includes a light-yellow gold PVD finish. Extending its jewellery-inspired design language, the collection also features a standalone bracelet.

Powered by a two-hand movement, Violet offers a pared-back display and 3 BAR water resistance. Its refined proportions, sculptural bracelet and crystal detailing lend themselves to everyday styling as well as evening and occasion wear, balancing elegance with versatility.

Together, Grand Prix Vitesse and Violet highlight the breadth of the BOSS Watches portfolio. While Grand Prix Vitesse brings a dynamic, racing-inspired approach to contemporary timekeeping, Violet offers a jewellery-led interpretation shaped by archival design references and modern femininity. The two collections present distinct approaches to watch design, catering to different preferences through performance-inspired functionality and understated elegance.

Availability and Pricing

The BOSS Grand Prix Vitesse Men’s Quartz Green Dial Stainless Steel Watch (Model 1514345) is listed at ₹38,599, while the BOSS Violet Women’s Quartz Black Dial Stainless Steel Watch (Model 1502875) is listed at ₹26,899, inclusive of all taxes, on Just In Time. Official India retail prices for the respective launch models, along with launch timelines and authorised retail availability, are to be confirmed by the brand.

About the Collections

The BOSS Grand Prix Vitesse collection features a 44.5 mm stainless-steel case, chronograph functionality, a tachymeter bezel, sub-dials and a date function, with 5 BAR water resistance. The BOSS Violet collection features a 21 x 21 mm stainless-steel square case, a sunray dial, crystal-set indexes at the 3, 6 and 9 o’clock positions, a sculptural bracelet and a two-hand movement, with 3 BAR water resistance.

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