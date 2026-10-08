Botanix Industries Opens Advanced Botanical Extraction Facility, Strengthens Rural Economy

PNN

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 8: As demand for standardized botanical ingredients continues to expand across nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, food and wellness markets, Andhra Pradesh-based Botanix Industries is building an integrated manufacturing ecosystem that connects farmers, scientific extraction, quality validation and global ingredient markets.

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The company recently inaugurated its advanced botanical extraction and natural ingredients manufacturing facility at Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram district, marking its transition from an entrepreneurial vision established in 2024 to full-scale manufacturing operations in 2026. The facility has been developed to manufacture standardized herbal extracts, nutraceutical actives, spice oleoresins, natural colours and other plant-derived ingredients.

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The facility was virtually inaugurated by Dr. Jayaprakash Narayan during Botanix Industries’ Manufacturing Excellence Summit, which brought together government representatives, elected leaders, industry stakeholders, farmers and members of the regional business ecosystem.

The event was attended by Shri Kondapalli Srinivas, Minister for MSME, SERP and NRI Empowerment & Relations, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Smt. Lokam Naga Madhavi, MLA, Nellimarla; Shri Karrothu Bangarraju, Chairman, A.P. MARKFED; Shri Gandi Babji, Chairman, A.P. Cooperative Oil Seeds Growers Federation; along with other dignitaries and industry representatives.

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During the programme, the importance of manufacturing-led growth, entrepreneurship and local value addition was highlighted. Shri Kondapalli Srinivas appreciated the Botanix initiative and its potential to support employment generation, industrial growth and opportunities connected to agriculture and allied sectors.

For Botanix, the impact of the project is designed to extend well beyond manufacturing output. The company’s operational ecosystem includes 100+ direct employment opportunities, around 400+ ecosystem employment opportunities, partnerships with 600+ farmers, and an estimated 1,100+ beneficiaries across the wider livelihood ecosystem. These opportunities span factory employment, farming, sourcing, logistics, transportation, suppliers and rural services.

This farmer-to-market approach is a central part of Botanix Industries’ business model. The company is building direct linkages with growers of turmeric, Bacopa, Coleus, coffee and other botanicals, with emphasis on traceability, quality verification, responsible cultivation and longer-term sourcing relationships. Rather than viewing agricultural produce only as raw material, Botanix seeks to create greater value closer to the point of cultivation through processing, scientific extraction and organized manufacturing.

At the centre of this strategy is Dr. S.V.N. Suresh Babu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Botanix Industries. A chemical engineer and business leader with experience across engineering, R&D, international marketing and strategic growth, he leads the company’s business strategy, market development, international expansion and stakeholder relationships.

According to Dr. Suresh Babu, Botanix was built around the belief that the economic value of agriculture should continue beyond the farm gate. By combining farmers, science and manufacturing, the company aims to convert India’s botanical resources into standardized ingredients capable of serving customers across domestic and international markets.

Supporting this vision on the manufacturing side is P. Madhu Babu, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Botanix Industries. A mechanical engineer with experience in industrial automation, food-grade manufacturing, plant engineering and process optimisation, he oversees engineering, plant operations, manufacturing systems and product innovation.

His focus is on building an operation where extraction parameters, process controls, equipment performance, safety systems and batch consistency are managed with precision. Botanix’s manufacturing framework has therefore been designed around repeatability, operational efficiency and quality control rather than simply production volume.

The Bhogapuram facility spans approximately 65,340 sq. ft., including more than 39,200 sq. ft. of production space, over 7,800 sq. ft. dedicated to QA, QC and administration, and more than 18,300 sq. ft. for warehousing and support infrastructure. Botanix identifies analytical capabilities including HPLC, GC and UV testing as part of its quality framework and states that its operations are supported by standards and certifications including WHO-GMP, ISO 9001, FSSAI, Halal and Kosher.

Among Botanix Industries’ flagship products is Curcumin Extract, derived from Curcuma longa. Curcumin is widely used as a botanical active across nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, functional food and wellness formulations. Botanix is developing its position as a Curcumin Extract provider in India, with emphasis on standardized specifications, traceable turmeric sourcing, analytical testing and batch consistency.

Another important product in the company’s portfolio is Bacopa Monnieri Extract, derived from the traditional herb Brahmi. Standardized Bacopa extracts are used across nutraceutical, wellness and pharmaceutical formulations, with bacosides serving as key active markers.

Botanix’s manufacturing approach combines controlled extraction, purification, drying and analytical validation to produce standardized Bacopa ingredients for formulation and ingredient buyers.

The company’s wider portfolio includes Piperine Extract, Forskolin and Coleus Extract, Green Coffee Bean Extract and Ashwagandha Extract, alongside capabilities in spice oleoresins, natural colours, essential oils and nutraceutical ingredients. Its products are intended for applications across nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, Ayurveda, functional foods, beverages, cosmetics and personal care.

What differentiates the Botanix model is the attempt to integrate the full botanical value chain: farmer partnerships, traceable raw materials, scientific extraction, quality validation, standardized ingredients and access to global markets.

With its Bhogapuram facility now operational, Botanix Industries is positioning itself not merely as another botanical extraction unit, but as a manufacturing platform capable of linking Andhra Pradesh’s agricultural resources with science-led processing, rural livelihood creation and the growing global market for standardized botanical ingredients.

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