Boult Earbuds in India 2026: Five Reasons They are the Smartest Budget Pick

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Wireless earbuds have become an everyday accessory for listening to music, taking calls, attending online meetings, gaming, and travelling. For shoppers looking for these conveniences without moving into the premium price segment, Boult offers a wide range of feature-rich earbuds in India. Select models combine active noise cancellation, Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clearer calls, low-latency gaming modes, fast charging, long battery life, and water resistance. With options designed around different listening habits and usage needs, the range makes it easier to find an affordable pair without giving up useful everyday features.

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After shortlisting a suitable Boult earbud model, shoppers can browse options on Bajaj Mall and compare battery life, calling features, gaming modes, and prices before visiting a Bajaj Finance partner store. A Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan offers financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh with repayment tenures from 3 to 60 months, while the Insta EMI Card provides a reusable credit limit of up to Rs. 3 lakh with zero annual fee. Select models may also be available with a zero down payment offer. Both financing options require shoppers to be physically present at a partner store to apply.

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What makes Boult earbuds worth buying in 2026?

From long battery life to gaming-friendly features, Boult earbuds pack several premium features into accessible price points.

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1. Long battery life for uninterrupted entertainment

Several Boult models offer up to 60 hours of total playback with the charging case. Fast charging delivers hours of listening time in just a few minutes -- useful for commuters, students, and professionals who cannot afford frequent recharging breaks.

2. Powerful bass and immersive sound

Boult earbuds use large dynamic drivers, including 13 mm BoomX drivers on several models, tuned for punchy bass and clear vocals. The sound profile suits music, movies, and podcasts without paying a premium price.

3. Low-latency mode for smoother gaming and streaming

Many Boult earbuds feature Combat Mode with latency as low as 45 ms, reducing the delay between on-screen action and audio output for a more responsive gaming experience and better lip-sync during video streaming.

4. ENC-powered calling with dependable wireless connectivity

Boult integrates Environmental Noise Cancellation across several models to reduce background noise during calls. Bluetooth 5.3 or 5.4 on many recent models adds stable connectivity, faster pairing, and reliable everyday performance.

5. Wide range of affordable options

Boult earbuds are priced from under Rs. 1,000 to around Rs. 1,800, with ENC, low-latency gaming mode, large dynamic drivers, and long battery life available across the range.

Best Boult earbuds in the affordable segment in 2026

The models below highlight some of Boult's best affordable earbuds in 2026, compared by battery life, audio, calling, and gaming features.

Boult W20

Price: Rs. 899

Why it works: Features 13 mm BoomX drivers, up to 32 hours of total playback, Zen ENC for clearer calls, and a 45 ms Combat Mode for gaming and streaming.

Boult Z40

Price: Rs. 1,099

Why it works: Offers up to 60 hours of total playback, 10 mm BoomX drivers, Zen ENC, adaptive low-latency mode, and fast charging that delivers around 100 minutes of playback from a 10-minute charge.

Boult Z40 Pro

Price: Rs. 1,299

Why it works: Delivers up to 100 hours of playback, Zen Quad Mic ENC for clearer conversations, Bluetooth 5.3, and 45 ms low-latency mode for gaming and entertainment.

Boult Klarity 4

Price: Rs. 1,299

Why it works: Brings active noise cancellation and quad microphones to the affordable segment, with Bluetooth 5.4 for improved wireless stability and a more immersive listening experience.

Boult x Mustang Torq

Price: Rs. 1,799

Why it works: Distinctive styling with LED lighting effects, up to 60 hours of playback, Bluetooth 5.4, 45 ms Combat Mode, Boult Amp app connectivity, and fast charging.

How to buy Boult earbuds from a Bajaj Finance partner store

Splitting the cost of a new earbuds into monthly instalments makes the upgrade significantly more manageable. Shoppers can follow these steps to complete the purchase:

1. Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare earbuds brands across price segments by battery life, calling features, and gaming mode before visiting a store

2. Find a partner store: Visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finance partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales

3. Check in person: Evaluate fit, comfort, and available models with in-store staff before deciding

4. Choose an EMI plan: Financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh is available through the Easy EMI Loan or Insta EMI Card, with zero down payment on select models and tenures from 3 to 60 months

5. Complete the purchase: Once approved, the transaction is processed immediately and the earbuds can be taken home the same day

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

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