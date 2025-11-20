NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 20: BOUNCEinc, the world's largest network of trampoline and adventure parks, has officially opened its newest venue in Gurugram, introducing NCR's biggest indoor trampoline and adventure destination. Located at M3M Corner Walk, Sector 74, Gurugram, the 60,000 sq. ft. park marks another milestone in BOUNCEinc's India expansion after successful venues in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Globally present in 18 countries with more than 80 venues, BOUNCEinc has redefined indoor entertainment by combining sport, fitness, and fun in a safe and inclusive environment. Since its launch in India in 2019, the brand has hosted over 10,000 birthday parties and welcomed 2.5 million guests, creating vibrant spaces where families and young people can stay active and connected.

The Gurugram venue features 100+ interconnected trampolines, 50+ activities that includes a multi-layer X-Park and High Ropes Adventure Zone, and NCR's largest 8,000 sq. ft. Kids' Zone. With attractions like Wall Run, Zip Line, Dodgeball, Slam Dunk, Big Bag, and the Super Tramp, India's largest high-performance trampoline used in professional gymnastics, the park offers a comprehensive mix of fun, excitement and safety for all age groups.

Safety and security of guests have always been central to the design and operations of BOUNCE Gurugram. All equipment and trampolines are sourced from certified international manufacturers across Australia and Europe and meet global standards for durability and performance. Each activity area is monitored by trained hosts to ensure guests enjoy a secure environment while exploring the park's freestyle experiences.

Speaking about the launch, Keyur Nagori, Director, Stratospheric Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., which holds the exclusive rights for BOUNCE in India, said, "BOUNCE is built on the belief that movement brings joy. With our Gurugram launch, we've created a space where families, children, and young professionals can rediscover the fun of physical play in a completely safe and controlled setting. Our collaboration with M3M has enabled us to bring this world-class experience to one of India's most vibrant cities. The goal is to get people off screens, moving together, and creating lasting memories."

Designed as a community destination for friends, families, corporates, and schools, BOUNCE Gurugram can host up to 450+ guests per hour and has already become a go-to-destination for birthday parties, corporate team outing, and school picnics

The venue employs over 75 team members across guest experience, safety, operations, and support function, each trained extensively in safety procedures, first aid, and customer engagement.

Since opening, BOUNCE Gurugram has witnessed strong visitor turnout and positive feedback from families and young visitors alike. It now stands as one of NCR's most comprehensive indoor adventure destinations, where fun, safety, and global standards meet.

For more information, visit www.bounceinc.in.

