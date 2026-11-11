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Home / Business / Bouncing Back From Festive Overload: Nutritionist Piyusha Janwade Reveals How Fiber-Rich U.S. Cranberries Offer a Natural Post-Diwali Gut Reset

Bouncing Back From Festive Overload: Nutritionist Piyusha Janwade Reveals How Fiber-Rich U.S. Cranberries Offer a Natural Post-Diwali Gut Reset

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ANI
Updated At : 12:37 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], November 11: As the Diwali festivities come to an end, many people look for ways to return to their regular eating habits after days of enjoying sweets, fried snacks and rich festive meals. Nutritionist Piyusha Janwade highlights the importance of dietary fibre and balanced nutrition in supporting digestive health, with U.S. Cranberries offering a versatile addition to everyday meals.

Dietary fibre plays an important role in maintaining digestive health. It supports regular bowel movements and helps maintain a healthy gut environment. Increasing fibre intake gradually, alongside adequate water consumption, can help support regular digestion.

Cranberries contain dietary fibre, along with naturally occurring plant compounds called polyphenols. They can be incorporated into a balanced diet through a variety of preparations, including smoothies, breakfast bowls, salads and homemade snacks.

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Janwade emphasises that returning to regular eating habits after the festive season does not require restrictive diets or skipping meals. Instead, a balanced approach that includes fibre-rich foods, adequate hydration and regular physical activity can help support overall digestive health.

U.S. Cranberries can be included in everyday meals as part of this approach. Their naturally tart flavour also makes them suitable for both sweet and savoury preparations, offering a way to add variety to post-festive meals.

While dietary fibre is an important component of digestive health, no single food can independently reset the gut or reverse the effects of festive eating. A varied diet containing fruits, vegetables, whole grains and other fibre-rich foods remains essential.

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The post-Diwali period offers an opportunity to return to consistent eating habits and make mindful food choices. Including fibre-rich foods such as U.S. Cranberries in everyday meals can contribute to a balanced diet and support digestive wellness beyond the festive season.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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