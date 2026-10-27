Bounteous Expands Bengaluru Office to Strengthen Global AI Engineering and Delivery

Expanded office supports the company's global AI services business, building on established engineering expertise and strategic technology partnerships.

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

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Bounteous, an AI services firm, inaugurated its expanded office in Bengaluru, marking a continued investment in its India operations as the company scales AI-driven solutions, platforms, and processes for enterprise clients worldwide. The expanded workspace builds on the company’s more than two decades of operations in India, and its role in a global business serving more than 70 Fortune Global 2000 clients.

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Bounteous' Bengaluru teams contribute to enterprise AI initiatives across engineering, data, and technology transformation, working alongside global teams to design, build, and deploy solutions in complex business environments. The expanded facility provides additional space for collaboration and brings together specialized engineering expertise and AI capabilities to support client delivery.

"Bengaluru is an important part of our global engineering and delivery operations, and this expansion builds on the strong foundation we have established here," said Sudarshan Mandayam, CEO of Bounteous. “Our people bring the experience, deep technical expertise, and judgment that set Bounteous apart particularly in the complex AI-led work we're delivering for enterprise clients. We are creating more opportunities for them to collaborate across disciplines and contribute to client - engagements worldwide."

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The expansion comes as Bounteous continues to invest in its enterprise AI capabilities and strategic technology partnerships. In June 2026, Bounteous joined Anthropic's Claude Partner Network as a launch Preferred Services Partner, combining Claude's AI capabilities with Bounteous' engineering and transformation expertise. Within four months of forging a Preferred partner status with Anthropic, Bounteous has built a team of more than 1000 certified Claude architects, demonstrating the scale and speed at which the company is adding significant depth to its enterprise AI delivery capabilities. Through its dedicated Anthropic practice, the company is investing in forward-deployed engineering, specialized delivery methodologies, and scalable architectures to help clients integrate Claude into enterprise workflows. Bounteous Arc™, its proprietary platform for designing, building, and operating AI agents, further supports clients in taking AI solutions from initial development into production.

With more than 5,000 team members worldwide, Bounteous has an established presence in India across Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, and Hyderabad. Across its India operations, teams contribute to AI-driven product and platform engineering, data, and enterprise modernization for clients worldwide. This expertise also supports Bounteous' work with global capability centers (GCCs), combining industry knowledge with engineering and AI capabilities to support product innovation, platform modernization, and enterprise technology priorities.

About Bounteous

Bounteous is a global AI Services firm where agentic engineering and human experience converge to deliver transformative business outcomes for the enterprise. Our forward deployed engineers and consultants work alongside client teams to quickly design, build, and scale AI-driven products, platforms, and processes in complex enterprise environments. With more than 5,000 team members worldwide, Bounteous delivers AI that sticks, powering adoption and outcomes that move organizations from experimentation to true transformation. Bounteous is backed by New Mountain Capital, a New York-based growth-oriented investment firm that emphasizes business building.

For more information, visit www.bounteous.com.

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Ribbon cutting - Leela Kaza, Vice Chairman of the Board, Bounteous, Sudarshan Mandayam, CEO of Bounteous, Ketan Somani President of Global Markets & Regional CEO, EMEA & APAC, Bounteous, Satish Kannan, Chief People Officer, Bounteous

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