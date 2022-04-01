Bourses close FY22 with over 18% gains

Mumbai, March 31
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty pared their early gains to settle lower on the last day of the 2021-22 fiscal on Thursday mainly due to profit-taking in Reliance, Infosys and HDFC Bank.
Sensex RISES 9,059 pts
- For 2021-22 fiscal, the Sensex jumped 9,059.36 points or 18.29% while the Nifty rallied 2,774.05 points or 18.88%
Ending its three-day winning run, the Sensex declined by 115.48 points to settle at 58,568.51 while the Nifty declined by 33.50 points to settle at 17,464.75.
For 2021-22 fiscal, the Sensex jumped 9,059.36 points or 18.29% while the Nifty rallied 2,774.05 points or 18.88%. Reliance Industries fell the most followed by Wipro, Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma.
