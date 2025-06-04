Bower School of Entrepreneurship hosts inaugural edition of Founders' Arena, flagship pitching competition for startup entrepreneurs in Hyderabad

VMPL

Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4: Bower School of Entrepreneurship, the pioneering institution transforming entrepreneurship education, successfully conducted its flagship event, Founders' Arena, a launchpad for India's Young Startup Talent at Bower campus, in the middle of Hyderabad Tech Park today. An innovative pitch competition, it included startup mentors, innovation leaders, and investors as jury members, and witnessed innovative pitches from a diverse set of 200+ individuals from across sectors, including EdTech, FinTech, sustainable products, social innovation and many more.

The Founders' Arena tested the mettle of early-stage entrepreneurs, along with students and enthusiasts, to test their ideas, receive feedback, and build meaningful connections in India's growing innovation ecosystem. Divided into three leagues -- Junior (Under 18), Open (18-30), and Pro (30+ or MVP-ready) -- the pitching competition democratized opportunities irrespective of age and experience, assisting individuals with raw concepts and/or prototypes to revenue-generating ventures in their entrepreneurial journey. Each participant received a time of 7 minutes for pitching, followed by live Q&A and feedback from the juror panel.

Advertisement

Pavan Allena, Founder of Bower School of Entrepreneurship & serial entrepreneur, shared his insights on Founder's Arena by saying, "One of the things most early-stage founders are looking for is validation to know if their idea can work. And the best way to get that is not just from users, but also from fellow founders and investors. That's why we built Founders' Arena to create a safe but serious platform to test, pitch, and grow."

In the lead-up to this one-of-a-kind pitch platform, Bower School of Entrepreneurship received 200+ applications in under two weeks, highlighting the growing enthusiasm for entrepreneurship among young Indians.

Advertisement

In the Junior League (U-18), Noah Anis Nathani and Taswika Gujjari secured the top two spots in the Grades 3-6 vertical, receiving cash prizes of Rs15,000 and Rs10,000 respectively. In the Grades 7-12 category, Kshema Girish and Daksha Valleri were awarded for their standout pitches, also receiving Rs15,000 and Rs10,000 respectively.

In the Open League (Aged 18-30), Lakshmi Narayanan from Sai Lakshmi Bio-Fuel was declared the winner, followed by Kartekiya and Hasini from DTaaS (Drone Tech as a Service), with cash prizes of Rs50,000 and Rs25,000 respectively.

In the Pro League (30+ or MVP-ready), Rajesh and Anjali Gupta won first place for Lasarkaali, the world's first IDA-approved ingestible for clinical oral nutrition, receiving Rs50,000. Girijakanth from Tamata, a Hyderabad-based fresh produce venture, secured the runner-up spot with Rs25,000.

The event also marked a significant aspect for the participants, being empowered with visibility, validation, and resources that will accelerate their entrepreneurial journey.

Founders' Arena highlighted Bower's core mission of entrepreneurship-first education with a multi-stage learning pathway irrespective of age or experience.

At present, Bower offers entrepreneurship education in three verticals: SEED (for students in Grades 3-12), UG Program (full-time 3-year undergraduate program), and LEAD (executive learning for professionals transitioning to entrepreneurship). Bower is also building India's most comprehensive pipeline to develop, mentor, and launch founders starting as early as school, assisting them in becoming IPO-ready ventures.

About Bower School of Entrepreneurship

Bower School is a hands-on, end-to-end entrepreneurship education institution. It offers immersive programs that empower students, founders, and professionals to build businesses, access funding, and create real-world impact. With its flagship pitch events, expert faculty, and incubator-ready curriculum, Bower is reimagining what it means to learn entrepreneurship in the 21st century.

For more information, please contact:

Shamim Dudekula

shamim@bowerschool.com| +91-8309109533

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)