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Home / Business / BPCL, Centre for Science and Environment sign MoU to collaborate on biofuels, circular economy initiatives

BPCL, Centre for Science and Environment sign MoU to collaborate on biofuels, circular economy initiatives

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ANI
Updated At : 06:12 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Centre for Science & Environment (CSE) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration in biofuels, biomass resource utilisation, waste-to-resource solutions and circular economy initiatives.

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Under the MoU, the two organisations will identify and explore opportunities across the biofuels value chain, including Compressed Biogas (CBG).

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The collaboration will cover areas such as assessment of feedstock and development of supply chains, biomass and waste resource management, utilisation of by-products, technology assessment, pilot and demonstration projects, market development, capacity building and knowledge sharing.

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The partnership comes as India accelerates its transition towards cleaner energy and sustainable resource management.

BPCL said the collaboration aims to combine its growing biofuels portfolio with CSE's expertise in research, policy advocacy, waste management and sustainable development.

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The two organisations will also explore opportunities to assess and utilise biofuel by-products, including Fermented Organic Manure (FOM), digestate, Bio-CO₂ and DDGS.

The initiative will also look at developing sustainable value chains and potential carbon credit opportunities associated with bioenergy projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Subhankar Sen, Director (Marketing), BPCL, said the partnership marked an important stage for the company as it looks to work more closely with other organisations to develop sustainable solutions.

"This close collaboration with CSE represents a defining moment in our organization's life cycle. We are entering an era where organizationxal success is defined by collaboration and partnerships--combining our strengths to achieve what neither could do alone," Sen said.

CSE's Director General said the organisation would bring its experience of working with municipalities and its understanding of the CBG ecosystem, while BPCL would contribute its industrial capabilities and execution strength.

"I am highly confident that we will leverage our respective strengths. While CSE brings its deep expertise in working with municipalities and understanding the Compressed Biogas (CBG) ecosystem, BPCL brings the industrial capability and execution strength to scale these solutions," the Director General said.

The MoU provides a broad framework for cooperation and knowledge exchange between BPCL and CSE.

Specific projects and activities will be taken up through separate agreements, wherever mutually agreed, with such agreements defining the scope, responsibilities and mechanisms for implementation.

The collaboration is expected to support the development of innovative and scalable bioenergy solutions by bringing together expertise in research, policy, waste management and industrial execution. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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