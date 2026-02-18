BPCL Inaugurates 71 MWp Solar Power Plant at Prayagraj, Strengthening Its Renewable Energy Portfolio

PRAYAGRAJ, India, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company and a Maharatna PSU, marked a significant milestone in its energy transition journey with the inauguration of its solar power plant at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The project was virtually inaugurated by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon'ble Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, during India Energy Week, underscoring BPCL's growing focus on expanding its renewable energy footprint and supporting India's clean energy ambitions.

The solar power plant has an installed capacity of 71 MWp (DC) / 52 MW (AC) and is expected to generate approximately 103.61 million units of green electricity annually. The project is estimated to reduce carbon emissions by 75,150 metric tonnes each year, equivalent to the environmental benefit of planting nearly 1.25 crore trees.

Spread across 210 acres, the facility has been developed using 1.29 lakh solar modules, supported by 1,324 metric tonnes of structural steel and approximately 294 kilometres of cabling infrastructure. The plant is connected to the power grid through a 132 kV transmission line, ensuring efficient and reliable transmission of renewable power.

The green energy generated from the Prayagraj solar plant will be supplied to BPCL's refineries located in Mumbai, Bina, and Kochi, contributing to cleaner operations and reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainable and low-carbon energy solutions.

This project reflects BPCL's continued focus on integrating renewable energy into its core business operations while supporting India's broader climate and energy transition goals. BPCL remains committed to advancing its sustainability roadmap through initiatives that promote cleaner energy, operational efficiency, and responsible growth.

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 23,500+ Fuel Stations, over 6,200+ LPG distributorships, 500+ Lubes distributorships, 80 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 79 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 5 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6500+ Fuel Stations. With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

