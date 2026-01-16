BPCL Leads Nationwide Push to Expand PNG and CNG Adoption

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company and a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), is leading PNG Drive 2.0, a nationwide, industry-led initiative to accelerate the adoption of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across households, transport, and industrial and commercial segments.

Advertisement

Anchored by a unified industry theme “Har Ghar PNG, Har Gaadi CNG – Jiyo Non-Stop Zindagi”. PNG Drive 2.0 reflects the collective commitment of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) industry, under the guidance of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), to expand the reach of clean, reliable, and affordable natural gas across the country, with a common outreach framework aimed at expanding consumer awareness and accelerating last-mile adoption of natural gas.

Advertisement

Shri Subhankar Sen, Director (Marketing), BPCL, emphasised, “PNG Drive 2.0 represents the power of industry coming together with a shared purpose. By coming together under a single, powerful narrative, we are simplifying the choice for consumers and clean energy that is reliable, affordable, and truly non-stop. This unified effort can play a catalytic role in accelerating PNG and CNG adoption at scale and advancing India’s ambition of increasing the share of natural gas in its energy mix.” PNG Drive 2.0 has been conceptualised as a collaborative, pan-India movement, bringing together CGD entities on a common platform with harmonised messaging, shared creative assets, and a coordinated outreach framework. The initiative is designed to strengthen consumer awareness and simplify adoption by highlighting the everyday relevance like reliable supply, lower emissions, cost efficiency, and operational convenience-across of PNG and CNG across residential, mobility, and commercial applications.

Advertisement

To amplify reach and enhance consumer connect across diverse geographies and segments, prominent personalities have been onboarded at the industry level, reinforcing the scale and inclusivity of the campaign.

Recognising BPCL’s structured execution capabilities, the company has been entrusted with leading PNG Drive 2.0 for the City Gas Distribution (CGD) industry, in alignment with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). In this role, BPCL is coordinating campaign execution and facilitating collaboration across CGD entities, ensuring consistency in communication while enabling flexibility for localised implementation.

Advertisement

The campaign underscores the practical advantages of PNG and CNG as dependable energy solutions, including uninterrupted supply through city gas networks, cleaner combustion with lower emissions, and long-term cost efficiency compared to conventional fuels. Together, these benefits support predictable energy access and uninterrupted daily routines, reflecting the campaign’s core message of “Non-Stop Zindagi.” PNG Drive 2.0 is witnessing strong momentum on the ground, with CGD teams across regions actively engaging consumers through awareness programmes, community outreach initiatives, digital engagement, and on-ground activations. The coordinated rollout is designed to drive widespread awareness and deliver meaningful last-mile impact across urban and semi-urban markets nationwide.

The initiative aligns with India’s vision on clean energy transition and supports the national objective of increasing the share of natural gas in the country’s energy mix from approximately 6.5% at present to 15% by 2030. Expanded adoption of PNG and CNG is expected to contribute to lower emissions, improved air quality, and more efficient energy consumption across residential, transport, and commercial sectors.

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum’s Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 23,500+ Fuel Stations, over 6,200+ LPG distributorships, 500+ Lubes distributorships, 80 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 79 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 5 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6500+ Fuel Stations. With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With ‘Energising Lives’ as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum’s vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)