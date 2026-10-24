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Home / Business / BPCL Q2 profit drops 21 pc to Rs 4,863 crore; revenue rises nearly 30 pc

BPCL Q2 profit drops 21 pc to Rs 4,863 crore; revenue rises nearly 30 pc

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ANI
Updated At : 08:12 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) reported a 21 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,863.05 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), while its revenue from operations surged nearly 30 per cent, according to a statement issued by the Maharatna company.

As per the release, BPCL's consolidated revenue from operations rose 29.78 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,57,818 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 1,21,605 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26. However, consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 13.37 per cent to Rs 9,647 crore from Rs 11,136 crore, while net profit fell 21.45 per cent to Rs 4,863 crore from Rs 6,191 crore.

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On a standalone basis, the company's revenue from operations increased 29.78 per cent to Rs 1,57,779 crore from Rs 1,21,571 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, standalone EBITDA declined 13.96 per cent to Rs 9,437 crore, while net profit dropped 22.50 per cent to Rs 4,993 crore from Rs 6,443 crore in Q2 FY26.

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On the operational front, BPCL reported refinery throughput of 10.41 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q2 FY27, with capacity utilisation reaching 118 per cent.

Apart from this, “During the quarter, BPCL expanded its LPG and PNG network, enhanced customer amenities and advanced indigenous technology and alternative fuel solutions,” the company said in a release.

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The company's domestic market sales stood at 13.47 MMT during the quarter. BPCL also continued investments in infrastructure development, strengthening supply chain resilience and digital transformation.

Meanwhile, BPCL strengthened its strategic partnerships and advanced plans for the proposed Ramayapatnam Refinery and Petrochemical Complex, with its board approving the incorporation of a dedicated project company.

The Maharatna PSU also continued to focus on improving operational efficiency, product quality and customer safety while pursuing initiatives aimed at meeting India's evolving energy requirements. It “Connected 1.22 lakh new homes to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in the last six months.”

BPCL shares closed at Rs 281.25 per share, down 5.25 points or 1.83 per cent on Friday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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