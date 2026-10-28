BPCL refineries operating at 117 pc capacity, highest in industry: CMD Sanjay Khanna

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) refineries are operating at around 117 per cent of their capacity, the highest in the industry, with ongoing projects aimed at improving energy efficiency, reliability and productivity, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Khanna said on Wednesday.

Talking to ANI on the sidelines of the 29th Energy Technology Meet (ETM) 2026, Khanna said BPCL was undertaking major projects across its refineries, including a petrochemical project at Bina, a polypropylene project at Kochi and a PRFCC project at its Mumbai refinery.

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“These projects will all be helping us to improve our energy efficiency, reliability, pAroductivity and at the end bottom of barrel,” Khanna said.

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Khanna said refining operations were performing well, while improving energy efficiency remained an important focus for the company. The ongoing projects across its refinery network are expected to support operational improvements and strengthen its refining capabilities.

On the significance of ETM 2026, Khanna said the event provided a platform for iAndustry participants to interact and learn about emerging technologies, particularly in refining.

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He said the participation of the Indian diaspora, the increased focus on compressed biogas (CBG) and the MC Square innovation platform had added to the significance of this year's meet.

Khanna also highlighted BPCL's interaction with startups participating in the event, saying their proposed solutions and the opportunities for collaboration appeared promising.

“We found it very promising and the type of opportunities can be given to them and the type of possibilities they're showing was immense,” he said.

He expressed hope that the discussions and interactions at the meet would lead to tangible outcomes for the company and the wider energy sector.

ETM 2026 brought together industry stakeholders to discuss technological developments and innovation across the energy sector, with a focus on emerging solutions and opportunities for collaboration.

Khanna said the interaction with startups and exposure to new technologies were among the key benefits of the event, particularly as BPCL continues to pursue projects aimed at improving the performance of its refining operations. (ANI)

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