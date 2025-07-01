BPL Medical Technologies & Panacea Medical Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Advanced Mammography Solutions

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: BPL Medical Technologies, a pioneer in Indian medical technology, announces a strategic distribution alliance with Panacea Medical Technologies, a trusted name in radiology and cancer care solutions. This partnership allows BPL MedTech to provide advanced mammography solutions under Panacea brand to diagnostic imaging centres, women's health hospitals, and government health institutions across India.

With this collaboration, BPL MedTech will now provide both cassette-type and digital mammography systems from the Lilac product line, designed for environments that require high image accuracy, minimal dose exposure and outstanding patient care. The Lilac range offers reliable, efficient, and comfortable breast cancer screening that address the needs of large hospitals, specialized imaging facilities and government institutions.

Both cassette-based as well as digital mammography machines feature ergonomic designs and streamlined workflows to improve productivity with patient comfort in mind. Cassette-based systems can be a budget-friendly starting point, which can further be upgraded to digital technology as needed. Digital mammography systems deliver quick, high-resolution output with minimal radiation and seamless compatibility with hospital information systems.

This alliance strengthens BPL MedTech's imaging portfolio, empowering healthcare facilities to enhance breast cancer screening and enhance patient outcomes.

About BPL Medical Technologies

BPL Medical Technologies, a pioneer in Indian medical technology, specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of advanced medical technology across Cardiology, Critical Care & Surgery, Imaging, Mother & Childcare, Home care, and Digital Health Solutions along with Consumables & Accessories. With its registered head office in Bengaluru, two ISO-certified manufacturing facilities in Palakkad and Bengaluru, 14 branch offices, and a nationwide network of over 600 professionals, BPL MedTech is committed to supporting healthcare providers at every level.

About Panacea Medical Technologies

Founded in India with an aim to improve global access to cancer care by providing high-quality and affordable cancer care equipment to clinicians, Panacea Medical Technologies is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions in radiology and cancer care. Their multidisciplinary team of engineers develop advanced medical equipment that meet international standards, supporting the needs of radiotherapy and radiology centres across the globe.

