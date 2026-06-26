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Home / Business / BPTP Ranks Among North India's Top 3 Developers, Kabul Chawla Says Customer Confidence Remains the Company's Greatest Strength

BPTP Ranks Among North India's Top 3 Developers, Kabul Chawla Says Customer Confidence Remains the Company's Greatest Strength

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ANI
Updated At : 05:33 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

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New Delhi [India], June 26: BPTP Limited has been recognized as one of North India's leading real estate developers, securing Rank 3 in the ET NOW Real Estate North Survey 2026, announced at the ET NOW Realty Conclave & Awards 2026.

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The ranking reaffirms BPTP's strong market presence, customer trust, and consistent contribution to the growth of the real estate sector across Delhi-NCR. The ET NOW Real Estate North Survey is a comprehensive industry assessment that evaluates developers through an objective research-led framework, combining factual business data, consumer perception studies, and independent evaluation by a third-party survey agency.

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Over the years, BPTP has built a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial, plotted, and integrated township developments. With a legacy of developing landmark projects across Delhi-NCR, the company has consistently focused on quality construction, customer-centricity, and creating sustainable urban communities.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Kabul Chawla, Chairman & Managing Director, BPTP Limited, said, "Being ranked among the top real estate developers in North India is a matter of immense pride for all of us at BPTP. This recognition reflects the trust our customers, investors, and stakeholders have placed in the brand over the years. As the region continues to evolve into one of India's most dynamic real estate markets, we remain committed to developing high-quality residential and commercial developments that create long-term value and enrich the lives of our customers."

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The recognition comes at a time when BPTP continues to strengthen its presence across key micro-markets in NCR through a portfolio of premium residential and commercial developments, including its recently launched premium residential projects, Downtown 66 in Sector 66, Gurugram and Skynest in Greater Faridabad.

This achievement further reinforces BPTP's position as a trusted and respected real estate brand and reflects its continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

About BPTP Limited

BPTP Limited is a real estate developer with over two decades of operations in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has delivered numerous residential and commercial projects across multiple locations in NCR, including group housing, plotted developments, commercial developments, and integrated townships.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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