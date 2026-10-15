Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)

BPTP, one of the established real estate developers in the National Capital Region, has announced the launch of The Boulevard at Green Oaks, a high-street retail destination located in Sector 70A, Gurugram, adjacent to the 100-acre Astaire Gardens ecosystem. Designed around the evolving needs of modern neighbourhoods, the development brings together everyday retail, food and beverage, wellness and lifestyle experiences within a pedestrian-friendly commercial environment.

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The Boulevard at Green Oaks by BPTP

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The Boulevard at Green Oaks forms part of the wider Astaire Gardens ecosystem, with immediate residential communities including BPTP Visionnaire, BPTP Fortuna, BPTP Green Oaks and BPTP Pedestal creating an established and growing residential base. Strategically located in Sector 70A, Gurugram, The Boulevard at Green Oaks enjoys prominent frontage on a 24-metre-wide road, with convenient access to Sectors 68-72, the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and Golf Course Extension Road, connecting the development to established residential communities across the area.

Conceptualised as a neighbourhood-centric retail destination, The Boulevard at Green Oaks comprises 52 units ranging from 612 sq. ft. to 1,217 sq. ft., with opportunities for cafes and restaurants, grocery, beauty and wellness, pharmacy and neighbourhood services. The project has been planned around the idea that contemporary retail is increasingly about convenience, accessibility and experience. With landscaped walkways, open retail spaces and a modern façade, it is envisioned as a vibrant community destination where residents can shop, dine, socialise and unwind in a well-integrated setting.

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The development has been designed with a focus on premium aesthetics, functionality and sustainability. Its clad façade with glass railings offers an elegant and durable architectural finish, while the building is IGBC registered, reflecting an emphasis on enhanced sustainability and environmental performance. The project also features high-capacity premium lifts with a metal finish, designed to offer durability and an enhanced user experience. Surface parking has been provided to ensure convenient and hassle-free access for visitors and occupants.

Commenting on the launch, Amaan Chawla, President, BPTP, said, “The Boulevard at Green Oaks reflects our approach to creating commercial destinations that respond to how urban communities live and engage today. As residential ecosystems mature, the demand for convenient, well-planned retail and lifestyle destinations grows alongside them. With its strategic location within Astaire Gardens, strong surrounding residential base and pedestrian-friendly design, The Boulevard at Green Oaks is envisioned as a destination that integrates everyday convenience with meaningful experiences for residents, businesses and visitors.”

Beyond its immediate residential base, The Boulevard at Green Oaks is positioned to benefit from the continued development of the wider Gurugram growth corridor. Ongoing residential and commercial expansion, improving infrastructure and the maturation of established urban communities are contributing to a more integrated pattern of residential, retail and lifestyle activity across the region.

The launch reinforces BPTP’s focus on developing commercial spaces that combine location advantage, functional planning, accessibility, premium design and long-term relevance, while responding to the changing requirements of businesses and consumers.

RERA Details:

The Boulevard: RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/1062/794/2026/34 dated 05.06.2026

The Boulevard II: RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/1064/796/2026/36 dated 08.06.2026

About BPTP Limited

BPTP is one of NCR's leading real estate developers with over two decades of experience in creating landmark residential and commercial developments. With a portfolio of more than 50 projects and over 25,000 homes delivered, the company has consistently transformed the urban landscape through thoughtfully planned communities, premium design, sustainable development, and customer-centric innovation. Recognised among the Top 3 Developers in the ET Now Real Estate North Survey 2026, BPTP continues to redefine modern living by creating destinations that combine quality, innovation, trust, and long-term value.

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