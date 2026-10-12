NewsVoir

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], October 12: BPTP Limited has recorded sales of approximately Rs 750 crore at SkyNest, its ultra-luxury residential development in Sector 80, Greater Faridabad, with 150 apartments sold. With an average ticket size of approximately Rs 5 crore per home, the sales milestone underscores the growing appetite for luxury residential offerings in Greater Faridabad and the increasing willingness of homebuyers to invest in high-end, design-led homes in emerging NCR corridors.

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SkyNest comprises approximately 150-metre-high twin residential towers offering spacious 3 BHK and 4 BHK residences ranging from approximately 3,185 sq. ft. to 3,856 sq. ft. The project combines high-rise living with biophilic design, expansive layouts, wraparound balconies and a range of wellness, leisure and community amenities.

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The project has also received industry recognition, with BPTP SkyNest being named ‘Premium High-Rise Development of the Year’ at the Times Realty & Infrastructure Conclave 2026 and ‘Landmark High-Rise Development of the Year’ at the ET Now Realty Awards and Conclave 2026. These awards recognise the project’s design approach and positioning within the luxury residential segment.

A Distinctive Twin-Tower Development

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Rising approximately 150 metres, SkyNest is designed as a twin-tower residential development that introduces a distinctive high-rise format to Greater Faridabad. A defining feature of the project is its 20 Sky Nests, landscaped sky-level spaces integrated into the architecture to bring greenery and outdoor experiences into vertical living.

Each tower has been planned with only four residences per floor, and is served by nine high-speed lifts for each tower. The residences feature expansive wraparound balconies, with the design focused on privacy, natural light, openness and views.

The development offers more than 82,000 sq. ft. of amenities and landscaped spaces, including pools, wellness and fitness facilities, indoor and outdoor sports, dining and social spaces, business lounges and other lifestyle amenities. These spaces are designed to cater to diverse lifestyles and age groups, supporting recreation, social interaction, family time and everyday well-being.

Biophilic Living for a Multi-Generational Community

SkyNest incorporates a biophilic living concept that brings natural elements into the high-rise residential experience. Landscaped sky-level spaces, greenery, open areas and expansive balconies create a closer connection with the outdoors while complementing the development’s architectural design. The concept is further supported by a mix of private and shared spaces designed to foster a holistic, multi-generational living ecosystem, enabling families across generations to come together while also allowing for individual privacy and personal pursuits.

International Design Expertise

SkyNest has been designed by WOW Consultants, Singapore, which is leading the architecture, landscape and interior design for the development. The project brings together a multidisciplinary team of international and national consultants, including Matrix for vertical transportation, Optimal for structural engineering, Nulty+ for lighting design, Currie & Brown as quantity surveyor and GreenGineer for green building advisory.

Commenting on the sales milestone, Saurabh Paliwal, Sr. Vice President, Sales, BPTP Limited, said, “The response to SkyNest reflects the evolving aspirations of homebuyers and the growing confidence in Greater Faridabad as a residential destination. The 750 crore sales achieved so far are significant milestones for the project and demonstrate the demand for well-designed, quality residential offerings at the premium end of the market. Our focus with SkyNest has been to bring together thoughtful design, quality, sustainability and long-term value, while creating a distinctive residential experience for contemporary families.”

Greater Faridabad’s Premium Housing Market Gains Momentum

Located in Sector 80, SkyNest is a part of Greater Faridabad, which has seen continued development of residential, social and transport infrastructure. The project is connected to the Faridabad Bypass Road (DND–Faridabad–KMP Expressway) and NH-44, with connectivity towards Noida and Ghaziabad through the FNG corridor.

Greater Faridabad is entering a new phase of residential growth, supported by expanding infrastructure and a wider range of housing options across segments. BPTP has an established presence in the region, with a significant residential and commercial footprint across Greater Faridabad.

SkyNest is registered with HRERA under registration number HRERA-PKL-FBD-881-2026.

About BPTP

BPTP is one of NCR's leading real estate developers with over two decades of experience in creating landmark residential and commercial developments. With a portfolio of more than 50 projects and over 25,000 homes delivered, the company has consistently transformed the urban landscape through thoughtfully planned communities, premium design, sustainable development and customer-centric innovation. Recognised among the Top 3 Developers in the ET Now Real Estate North Survey 2026, BPTP continues to redefine modern living by creating destinations that combine quality, innovation, trust and long-term value.

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