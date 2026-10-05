BPUT Odisha Breaks Its Own Record, Publishes Examination Results in Two Days

PNN

Raurkela (Odisha) [India], October 5: Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha, has earned recognition from India Book of Records (IBR) and Asia Book of Records (ABR) for the ‘Fastest Publication of Pen-and-Paper Examination Results’. Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Amiya Kumar Rath, the university published results for 93,362 students within two days of completing examinations, after evaluating 5,09,515 answer scripts.

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The examinations were conducted from April 29 to June 8, 2026, and the results were published on June 10. The massive exercise covered 192 affiliated colleges, 172 examination centres, 922 subjects, 16 courses and 126 specialisation branches. A team of 1,541 evaluators worked through 52 e-evaluation centres. The record was announced on September 10, 2026, at a grand felicitation ceremony held at the university auditorium.

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The university achieved the two-day result publication timeline despite a substantial increase in the volume of examination work. Its previous achievement involved 67,963 students and 3,51,264 answer scripts. The latest cycle saw a 37.4 per cent increase in students and a 45.1 per cent increase in answer scripts, while the result publication period remained two days.

BPUT achieved this remarkable milestone through seamless coordination of its examination administration and the effective use of its integrated Digital Evaluation System. The system facilitates secure coding and scanning of answer scripts, followed by decentralised on-screen evaluation, enabling faster and more efficient processing. In the latest examination cycle, more than five lakh answer scripts were processed across 52 locations, systematically evaluated, verified, and published through the University’s online portal.

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This record-setting achievement was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Coempt EduTeck Pvt. Ltd., BPUT’s trusted examination service provider for over a decade. Their technical expertise, commitment, and swift execution played a vital role in enabling the University to complete the entire process and publish results in a record time of just two days.

“This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our examination team, evaluators, affiliated institutions and the technology-enabled system that helped us complete a very large academic exercise within two days,” said Prof. Amiya Kumar Rath, Vice Chancellor, BPUT.

The record recognition was formally presented at a felicitation programme in Raurkela. National record adjudicator Narvijay Yadav presented the medals and IBR and ABR certificates to Prof. Rath.

BPUT is the only Affiliating Technical University of Odisha. Headquartered in Raurkela, it was established through an Act of the Government of Odisha in November 2002. Its foundation stone was laid in 2003 by Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, then President of India. The university caters to a large network of institutions offering engineering, architecture, management, applied sciences and computer studies programmes.

Prof. Amiya Kumar Rath assumed the office of Vice Chancellor of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha, in April 2023. With more than three decades of experience spanning teaching, research, and academic administration, he has made significant contributions to the field of higher education. Before joining BPUT, Prof. Rath served as Adviser (ICT) at the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bengaluru. He is also a Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla.

The felicitation programme was attended by Prof. Bibhuti Bhushan Biswal, Vice Chancellor, Odisha University of Technology & Research; Dr Ajay Kumar Nayak, Pro Vice Chancellor, Centurion University; Dr Arya Pattanaik, Founder, Raurkela Institute of Management Studies (RIMS); and Prof. Biswa Binayak Mangaraj, Director, Examinations, BPUT.

Dr Subhankar Mohapatra, IAS, District Magistrate, Sundaragada, and Shri Sarada Prasad Nayak, local MLA, were also present. The recognition placed focus on the use of digital evaluation and coordinated academic administration for reducing the time between the completion of university examinations and declaration of results.

For more information, contact:

Paramjeet Singh

Information Officer, BPUT Odisha

M: 9357108494

E: informationofficer@bput.ac.in

W: https://www.bput.ac.in

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