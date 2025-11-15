Brace Port Logistics Posts Robust 11% EBITDA Margin for H1FY26, Up 68 BPS YoY

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 15: Brace Port Logistics Limited (NSE: INE0R4Z01018), one of the leading service-based logistics and supply chain solutions providers, announced its Unaudited financial results for H1 FY26.

H1 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 33.60 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹ 3.68 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 10.95%

* Net Profit of ₹ 2.50 Cr

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 7.44%

* EPS of ₹ 2.21

H1 FY26 Other Key Financial Highlights:

* Gross margin improved from 12.93% to 17.56%, reflecting an expansion of 463 basis points.

* PBT margin strengthened from 9.95% to 10.25% in H1 FY26.

Commenting on the performance, Mr Sachin Arora, Managing Director of Brace Port Logistics Limited, said, H1 FY26 has been both a challenging and encouraging period for us. While the global freight market witnessed softer rate levels driven by geopolitical uncertainties, widespread protests, and the ongoing U.S. tariff situation, we nevertheless succeeded in building strong momentum across a range of complex business assignments in the international market during this period.

During this period, we successfully executed several intricate international movements, including the shipment of 12-meter electric buses to Germany and Jebel Ali, car consignments from Malaysia to Cambodia, and the end-to-end movement of Mitsubishi Fuso trucks from Japan to Cambodia. These projects underscore the growing confidence our global clients place in our operational capabilities. Additionally, the onboarding of Continental Tires and Ashbee Systems has further strengthened our footprint in the automotive and industrial segments.

H1 FY25 performance also included a one-time charter project, which was specific to that period. On a comparable operational base, our core business has continued to demonstrate healthy traction across key verticals.

I am especially proud that we received the 'Best Sales & Operations' Award from X2 Elite for the second year in a row, and that we established our associate company, AllGlobal Logistics Inc., in Canada, which marks an essential step in expanding our international footprint.

Looking ahead, we are taking strategic steps to deepen our market reach and enhance customer proximity. We plan to establish new domestic offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. On the international front, we are exploring opportunities in the Thailand and Cambodia automotive markets by setting up dedicated offices in these regions. These initiatives will further expand our operating network and strengthen our global service capabilities.

The opportunities across automotive, EV logistics, renewables, and project cargo remain highly promising. Backed by our asset-light, technology-enabled model and global strengths, we are well-positioned to capitalise on emerging demand. Our focus will remain on strengthening sector expertise, expanding into GCC, Africa, and North America, enhancing digital capabilities, and building long-term client partnerships. With the momentum we've built in H1 FY26, I am confident in our ability to sustain steady, high-quality growth and continue delivering value to our clients."

H1 FY26 Key Business Highlights

