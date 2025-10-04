BrandRx Secures Seed Funding and Launches First Notion-Based UX for AI Research Manual

Hyderabad, India — 1st October 2025 BrandRx Studios LLP, a research consulting firm, has announced the successful close of its seed funding round and the launch of the UX for AI Research Manual, the first Notion-based manual built for students, product designers, and startups who need a structured, experience-backed approach to build products with AI capabilities.

This launch marks a milestone in AI-focused research, but it is only the beginning of BrandRx’s broader mission to build research manuals for everyone, everything — across disciplines, industries, and emerging technologies.

Fueling Growth with Strategic Partners The seed funding was led by two partners who share BrandRx’s vision of enabling accessible, human-driven research: • Kapel IT Services Pvt Ltd, a strategic investor with expertise in IT consulting and active AI-focused investments.

• Boddu Hanumanth Reddy, a seasoned entrepreneur with a proven track record in real estate and startup growth.

“At BrandRx, our vision is simple yet powerful — making research easy and accessible for everyone. By transforming complex methods into practical manuals, we are creating a foundation that helps innovators build with clarity, responsibility, and confidence,” said Anil Sripada, Founder & CEO of BrandRx.

Introducing the UX for AI Research Manual The UX for AI Research Manual is designed as a living, evolving toolkit that helps build products with AI capabilities. Instead of jumping directly into technology-first solutions, it ensures that teams begin with clarity through structured, research-backed methods.

Explore the UX for AI Research Manual (https:tudiobrandrx.com/manuals/uxforai/) Core highlights include: • Research Patterns — standardized approaches to recurring challenges in AI, including trust, accountability, explainability, and automation.

• Practical Activities — step-by-step research methods such as AEIOU, journey mapping, and the 5 Whys, enabling teams to validate ideas before investing heavily.

• Bite-Sized Learning — concise modules, audio snippets, and checklists that make complex topics easy to understand and apply.

• Continuous Updates — as AI evolves, users receive free updates to keep the manual relevant and future-proof.

Why It Matters In today’s AI-driven world, there is a rush to integrate machine learning and automation into products. Yet without thoughtful research, these solutions risk being ineffective or even harmful. By placing research at the core, BrandRx is filling a critical gap between ambition and execution.

The UX for AI Research Manual provides clarity for: • Students, who can use it as a structured toolkit for academic projects.

• Startups, who can validate ideas before committing resources.

• Product designers and researchers, who need proven strategies to guide decision-making and align user needs with product goals.

Looking Ahead With fresh capital and the launch of its flagship manual, BrandRx will focus on three strategic priorities: 1. Expanding global access to the UX for AI Research Manual through digital platforms and academic partnerships.

2. Delivering workshops and bootcamps to integrate research-based approaches into classrooms, accelerators, and startup ecosystems.

3. Developing new research manuals across disciplines, extending the philosophy of “everyone, everything” beyond AI.

“I believe BrandRx is setting a strong foundation for the future of innovation. By creating structured research manuals, they are bridging a critical gap for students, startups, and enterprises worldwide. This approach has the potential to transform how ideas are validated and scaled responsibly,” said Boddu Hanumanth Reddy.

About BrandRx BrandRx Studios LLP is a research consulting firm based in Hyderabad, India. Founded in 2025, BrandRx builds research manuals for everyone, everything — practical, human-driven resources that make research accessible, structured, and actionable. Its flagship product, the UX for AI Research Manual, equips students, startups, and enterprises with the tools to build AI products responsibly and effectively.

Discover BrandRx on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/studiobrandrx/) You can contact BrandRx at Bharani Bandi (COO) – 91-9063455070, Bharani@studiobrandrx.com BrandRx Studios LLP Email: Bharani@studiobrandrx.com Website: https:tudiobrandrx.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

