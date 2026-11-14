Brazilian Futsal Powerhouse Magnus Club Partners with North Bengal Fighters FC to Take Elite Futsal Methodology to India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 14: In a major development for Indian football and futsal, Magnus Futsal Club of Brazil, one of the country’s most prominent futsal institutions and a club renowned for producing elite players, has entered into a strategic partnership with North Bengal Fighters FC, marking a significant India–Brazil collaboration aimed at transforming youth player development.

Speaking about the India collaboration, Mr. Fellipe Drommund , President of Magnus Futsal Club, said:

“Brazil has a futsal legacy of more than 40 years, and Magnus has produced great futsal players. India has a lot of talent, but what is needed is structured coaching methodologies and a deeper understanding of the game. Our Magnus School App will help players and coaches understand the game and learn our methodology.”

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Viraaj Bansal, Owner of North Bengal Fighters FC, said the collaboration could become an important milestone in the club’s long-term vision for youth development.

“We are overwhelmed by this partnership. For North Bengal Fighters FC, this is not just about bringing a Brazilian name to India. It is about giving the next generation an opportunity to learn from one of the best futsal cultures in the world. We want to build an environment where young players from North Bengal can access international knowledge and opportunities.”

Aparup Chakraborty, Director & CEO of North Bengal Fighters FC and one of the early promoters of structured futsal development in India, first began discussions with Magnus Futsal Club President Mr. Fellipe Dromund in 2021 with the vision of bringing the Brazilian club’s methodology to India.

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““Our objective is much bigger than developing futsal players. We want to take Magnus’s methodology to some of the best football academies in India and encourage them to integrate futsal principles into their football training.If we can bring the right methodology to the right academies, we can create a new generation of footballers who understand the game differently. This is about using futsal as a tool for football development.”

The India–Brazil partnership comes at a time when futsal is gaining increasing attention as an important component of modern football development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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