DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Breakin' Brew: India's First Breaking Bad Inspired Cafe Expands Across NCR

Breakin' Brew: India's First Breaking Bad Inspired Cafe Expands Across NCR

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:40 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

NewsVoir

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 10: India's vibrant cafe scene is undergoing a thrilling transformation with the rise of Breakin' Brew, the country's first-ever cafe inspired by the global television phenomenon Breaking Bad. Founded by Harsh Gupta -- an actor, writer, director, and entrepreneur -- Breakin' Brew is a bold new chapter in the evolution of experiential dining.

Advertisement

What started as a creative vision to merge pop culture with culinary innovation has now grown into a fast-expanding cafe chain with three operational outlets located at Ambience Mall in Gurugram, Karkardooma in Anand Vihar and M3M IFC in Manesar, while a fourth outlet launching soon.

Advertisement

At Breakin' Brew, the boundaries between science and food blur -- just like Walter White in the show turned high school chemistry into an empire, Breakin' Brew turns the art of coffee into an immersive, high-concept experience. The cafe invites patrons into a world where brewing is theatrical, coffee is experimental, and every sip tells a story.

Shares Harsh Gupta, "We didn't just want to open another coffee shop. We wanted to create an environment that transports people into a universe they know and love, while offering world-class coffee and comfort food. Every detail -- from the beaker-shaped glasses to the lab-inspired interiors -- is meant to thrill, surprise, and connect."

Advertisement

More than just a cafe, Breakin' Brew is a destination -- one that has quickly become a favourite for fans of the show as well as food enthusiasts. The interiors are a visual tribute to the Breaking Bad universe -- think chemistry lab aesthetics, themed artwork, and a colour palette inspired by the show's most iconic moments.

The menu is just as diverse and daring: from handcrafted coffees and molecular drinks to a robust food selection featuring pizzas, burgers, pastas, platters and decadent desserts.

Each beverage and dish is crafted with scientific precision and a creative edge, delivering both flavour and flair.

The cafe is also known for its Instagrammable moments - from smoky drinks served in lab equipment to neon signs quoting legendary lines from the show. It's a perfect blend of drama and dining, where nostalgia meets novelty.

With its growing footprint and buzz-worthy concept, Breakin' Brew is setting a new benchmark for themed cafes in India. It's not just about fandom -- it's about creating a multi-sensory coffeehouse experience that is as engaging as it is delicious. Whether you're a loyal follower of the Breaking Bad series or someone simply seeking a one-of-a-kind cafe experience, Breakin' Brew offers something truly original -- an escape from the ordinary, brewed with imagination.

For more details, visit www.breakinbrew.com/

Follow Breakin' Brew on Instagram - www.instagram.com/breakinbrew/?hl=en

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts