Breast Cancer Month: Seven Years Beyond Diagnosis

VMPL

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], October 24: Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed every October to highlight the importance of awareness, timely diagnosis, and access to appropriate treatment. For many patients, a breast cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming, but advances in oncology have significantly changed the way the disease is diagnosed and treated today.

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The journey of 71-year-old Mrs Kamlesh Mendiratta, who was diagnosed with breast cancer around seven years ago, reflects how timely treatment, disciplined follow-up and a strong approach towards recovery can help patients move forward after cancer.

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After her diagnosis, she underwent detailed evaluation, including a biopsy, followed by surgery and chemotherapy as part of her treatment plan. Along with medical care, she remained attentive to her diet, regular follow-up and overall health. She also credits her willpower and positive attitude as important sources of strength throughout her treatment journey.

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Her treatment was managed under the guidance of Dr Sumant Gupta, Director – Metro Cancer Institute, Additional Medical Director – Metro Heart Institute with Multispeciality, and Sr. Consultant & Head – Medical Oncology, Hematology and BMT.

According to Dr Gupta, breast cancer care has evolved considerably over the years and treatment is now increasingly customized to the individual patient.

“Breast cancer is not one single disease, and every patient may require a different treatment approach. Doctors consider the stage of the cancer, tumour characteristics, age, overall health, and multiple biological factors before deciding the treatment plan. Timely diagnosis and appropriate multidisciplinary care can play an important role in improving outcomes,” said Dr Gupta.

Modern breast cancer treatment may involve a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy, depending on the type and stage of the disease.

One major advance in breast cancer care has been the ability to understand tumour biology in greater detail. Tests performed on biopsy or surgical tissue can help determine whether the cancer is hormone receptor-positive, HER2-positive or belongs to another subtype. This information helps oncologists choose more precise treatment options for eligible patients.

Surgical treatment has also advanced. In selected patients, breast-conserving surgery may be considered instead of removal of the entire breast. Modern surgical techniques and lymph node assessment help doctors plan treatment while limiting unnecessary extensive procedures where clinically appropriate.

Radiation therapy has similarly become more precise. Advanced planning techniques allow radiation oncologists to target the required area while limiting exposure to adjacent healthy tissues as much as possible.

Medical oncology has also progressed markedly. Hormone therapies are used in suitable hormone-sensitive breast cancers, while targeted medicines are available for specific tumour subtypes such as certain HER2-positive cancers. Immunotherapy may also be used in selected patients based on tumour characteristics and the clinical situation.

Dr Gupta emphasised that access to advanced treatment is most effective when combined with a multidisciplinary approach.

“Breast cancer treatment today frequently involves close coordination between medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists and other specialists. This helps ensure that treatment decisions are based on the individual needs of the patient rather than following a single standard approach for everyone,” he said.

Kamlesh Mendiratta’s journey also illustrates the importance of follow-up after active treatment. Cancer care does not stop at surgery or chemotherapy. Regular medical reviews are important to monitor recovery, manage long-term treatment-related concerns and assess any new symptoms that may require attention.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, women are prompted to stay aware of possible warning signs, including a new breast lump, changes in the size or shape of the breast, nipple changes, unusual discharge, persistent skin changes or any other unexplained abnormality.

Early medical consultation can help ensure suspicious symptoms are evaluated without unnecessary delay. Screening may also be advised depending on age, family history and individual risk factors.

At 71 and seven years after her diagnosis, Kamlesh Mendiratta’s story acts as an indication that breast cancer treatment has moved far beyond a one-size-fits-all approach. With advances in diagnosis, surgery, systemic therapy and radiation, patients today have access to increasingly personalised treatment options.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the message is clear: awareness, timely diagnosis, advanced treatment and regular follow-up may have a positive effect on the breast cancer journey.

https://metrohospitalfaridabad.com/

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