Brent crude crosses $100 as West Asia tensions fuel oil supply fears

Benchmark brent crude oil futures surpassed USD 100 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time since July 24, as mounting concerns about oil flows from the region were fueled by the escalating crisis in West Asia.

As expectations for a permanent solution to the six-month-old US-Iran conflict wane, Brent crude prices have increased by a quarter since the beginning of last month.

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Iran-backed Houthis attacked Saudi energy infrastructure this week, setting oil installations on fire and raising the possibility of a major battle extension.

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Crude exports across the Red Sea, an essential alternate route to the critical Strait of Hormuz, where crude flows have been drastically reduced since the commencement of the Iran conflict on February 28, may be threatened by the Houthi attacks.

In recent days, an increasing number of firms have raised their projections for crude prices, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, and HSBC.

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According to analysts, approximately 8 million to 9 million bpd had flowed through Hormuz in the week prior to a restart of combat on August 30, which was double the volume of the previous week. However, more recently, it had dropped below 2 million bpd.

Last month, the International Energy Agency stated that it expected a 4.3 million bpd, or around 4 per cent, decrease in the world’s oil supply this year, despite the fact that non-OPEC oil producers including the United States, Canada, and Guyana had increased their output.