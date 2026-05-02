BriBooks launches BriSharks - an entrepreneurship program for school students across six countries, backed by global founders and CEOs.

World's largest student publishing platform BriBooks unveils BriSharks, empowering young entrepreneurs across six countries with global mentors

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SINGAPORE — May 2 , 2026 -Seven years ago, a child in India sat down and wrote a book. Today, 1.5 million children across 40,000+ schools in 32 countries have done exactly the same thing through BriBooks.

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Youbooks Edtech Pte Ltd, the parent group behind BriBooks-the world's largest book writing platform for school students—today announced the official launch of BriSharks. Designed exclusively for young innovators, BriSharks is an immersive educational platform dedicated to student entrepreneurship, guiding school students in Grades 5 through 12 the lifecycle of launching a real-world startup.

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BriSharks’ inaugural cohort will be drawn exclusively from BriBooks’ published author community - students across the UAE, India, Singapore, the USA, the UK, and Hong Kong who have already demonstrated the most underestimated entrepreneurial skill there is: the ability to take an idea from nothing to something the world can hold in its hands.

.A Three-Pillar Approach to Entrepreneurship: Learn, Build, and Pitch

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Moving beyond traditional classroom theory, BriSharks is engineered around a hands-on, action-oriented framework tailored specifically to students in Grades 5–12. The platform operates on three core modules:

• Learn: Students master the fundamental mechanics of entrepreneurship, product-market fit, and business strategy.

• Build: Guided by interactive tools, students actively develop their own startup concepts, moving from ideation to a tangible business model.

• Pitch: In the final phase, students refine their presentation skills and pitch their startups, to a panel of seasoned investors and industry judges.

"With BriBooks, we proved that when you give children the right tools, their creativity knows no bounds," said Rahul Ranjan, Co-Founder and CEO of BriBooks and BriSharks. "With BriSharks, we are capturing that same imaginative spark and providing a structured pathway for students to learn the mechanics of business, build their own startups, and pitch them on a global stage. We aren't just teaching them about the future; we are giving them the structure and mentorship to build it."

Masterclasses from Global Industry Titans

What separates BriSharks from every other school entrepreneurship programme is who is teaching it. The platform's masterclass library features recorded sessions from some of the most consequential founders and operators in the worlds:

• Navyn Salem – Founder & CEO of Edesia

• Jane Sun – CEO of Trip.com one of the largest travel platforms on earth.

• Bre Pettis – Co-Founder of MakerBot who helped launch the global 3D printing movement.

• Dylan Taylor – Chairman & CEO of Voyager Space Holdings

• Haroon Mokhtarzada – Co-Founder of Rocket Money

• Dan Hoffman – Founder of Circle Space

• Vanessa Xu – Co-Founder of the SuperBridge Council

"Our vision has always been to democratize access to world-class educational experiences," added Ami Dror, Founder and President of BriBooks and BriSharks. "By bringing in insights from the leaders of Trip.com, Voyager Space, and MakerBot, we are ensuring that our young founders are learning from the absolute best in the business."

Why this, why now

The timing is deliberate. The world's fastest-growing economies are being built by founders who started younger than any previous generation. The question is no longer whether young people can build serious companies. The question is how early we start giving them the tools to do it.

BriSharks is betting the answer is Grade 5 and it has 1.5 million reasons to believe it is right.

Applications and invitations for the first cohort are currently being processed for eligible BriBooks authors.

About Youbooks Edtech Pte Ltd

Headquartered in Singapore, Youbooks Edtech Pte Ltd is a pioneering educational technology group dedicated to transforming how K-12 students create, learn, and lead. The group’s portfolio includes BriBooks, the world's leading platform for young authors, and BriSharks, a premier student entrepreneurship development program. The company’s mission is singular: give every young person the tools, mentorship, and opportunity to build something that matters.

Media Contact:

Anchal Pandita

Manager, Partnerships

Youbooks Edtech Pte Ltd

info@brisharks.com

https://www.brisharks.com/

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