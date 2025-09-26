Brick & Bolt Extends Its Tech-Enabled Edge to Commercial Construction with Advantix

New Delhi [India], September 26: Brick & Bolt, India’s leading tech-enabled construction company, known for its transparency, efficiency, and cutting out construction time for property owners looking to build their own home, today announced the launch of Advantix, a dedicated tech-enabled platform designed to transform commercial construction across India. With over 10,000+ units delivered across 10+ cities in India, Brick & Bolt now brings its proven technology, trust, and transparency to the commercial sector, making it easier than ever to build PGs, offices, schools, hospitals, hotels, and more, helping plot owners to transform their land from blueprint to business with Advantix.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Indian Commercial Real Estate Market Size is valued at USD 49.31 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 123.31 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 20.1%. However, the sector continues to face several challenges, including project delays and cost overruns, skilled labour shortage, fragmentation and lack of standardisation, technology adoption gaps, and safety and compliance concerns. And these are the issues Brick & Bolt aims to address by leveraging tech.

Speaking about the launch of Advantix, Mr Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CEO, Brick & Bolt, said, “At Brick & Bolt, our journey has always been about transforming the way construction is experienced in India. After successfully achieving milestones in home construction, we are now bringing the same innovation and discipline to the commercial construction space, with the launch of Advantix. India’s fast-paced economic growth and urban transformation demand a world-class commercial real-estate infrastructure that is efficient, reliable, and future-ready. And with Advantix, we aim to contribute to the growth journey of the country, by creating a single, streamlined platform for construction of commercial real estate – from PGs to hospitals, offices, hotels – helping businesses bring their ambitions to life, with confidence and speed.”

Advantix: A One-Stop Solution for Commercial Construction

From advisory to execution, Advantix offers an end-to-end solution for all commercial construction needs. Whether it’s a 3000 sq. ft. retail outlet or a 3,00,000 sq. ft. hospital, Advantix provides:

• Land-to-Landmark Services: Advisory, design, construction, and post-construction partnerships under one roof.

• AI-Powered ARE (Asset Recommendation Engine): Trained on 1,200+ commercial projects worth ₹300+ Cr in bookings, ARE helps landowners choose the highest ROI asset for their parcel — across 1,000+ pin codes

• LIVE (Liveable Area Optimisation, Indoor Environment Quality, Vastu Compliance, Ergonomics) Design Framework: Backed by 30+ architects and 1,000+ hours of expertise, with city-specific bylaws and compliance built in for future-proof planning and to ensure the space is optimised for the best ROI.

• Execution Excellence: With 9.4 million+ sq. ft. delivered, Brick & Bolt’s proprietary QASCON Quality Framework and skilled Ground Force guarantee top-tier construction, always on time

• Property Management Services: Partnered with 50+ national and regional property operators to manage and facilitate PGs, co-living spaces, and hotels, along with 30+ partners to support the sale, lease, or rental of properties constructed by Brick & Bolt, ensuring quicker access to ROI.

Beyond this, at no extra cost, Advantix customers benefit from:

• Money Safety – 100% secure payments and investment protection

• Absolute Transparency – Real-time project tracking and milestone visibility via the Brick & Bolt App.

• Quality Assurance – Every build is rigorously checked for structural and aesthetic quality

• ZERO Delay Promise – Projects delivered on or before time, protecting your ROI.

• Exclusive Add-ons: Express Delivery, Structural Warranty, Liaisoning Assistance, and access to specialised commercial contractors

Advantix is now live and available across all major Indian cities.

About Brick&Bolt

Brick & Bolt, founded in 2018 by Jayesh Rajpurohit (Co-founder & CEO, IIT Roorkee alumnus with 22+ years of experience) and Arpit Rajpurohit (Co-founder & CTO, VIT Vellore alumnus with 12+ years of experience), is transforming the construction industry with innovative technology, a focus on quality, and sustainability. With a vision to redefine the construction experience for property owners and address long-standing challenges like cost overruns and delays, Brick&Bolt offers comprehensive services from design to execution, ensuring seamless delivery backed by transparency, accountability, and trust. Customer satisfaction lies at the heart of its operations, supported by 14,000+ customizable floor plan options, 100% money safety with an ESCROW payment mechanism, and three levels of auditing with 470+ quality checks through its trademarked Quality Assessment System – QASCON. Currently catering to over 10,000 units across 10+ cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysuru, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, Brick & Bolt continues to expand while offering tailored solutions for residential dwellings, commercial spaces, and large projects. Its state-of-the-art experience centre is yet another initiative that helps customers make informed decisions about building their dream homes—from design and raw materials to customized floor plans—making Brick&Bolt the go-to choice for quality construction in India.

