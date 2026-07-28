BRICS CCI Celebrates 14 Years of Building Bridges Across BRICS and Partner Nations

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New Delhi [India], July 28: The BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI) celebrated its 14th Foundation Day in New Delhi, marking fourteen years of advancing international trade, investment, innovation, entrepreneurship, policy dialogue, and people-to-people cooperation across BRICS and BRICS+ nations.

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The celebration was graced by Shri Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Former Cabinet Minister and National Executive Member, BJP India, as the Chief Guest, and Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, former Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, as the Guest of Honour.

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The event was attended by H.E. Xu Feihong, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China; H.E. Dr. Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner of South Africa; H.E. Nebiyu Tedla Negash, Ambassador of Ethiopia; H.E. Mikhail Kasko, Ambassador of Belarus; along with diplomats from BRICS and BRICS+ nations, senior bureaucrats, policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, academia, and strategic partners.

A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of Foundation of a Multipolar World, authored by Dr. BBL Madhukar, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, BRICS CCI, and Dr. Sreekutty Mohandas, presenting a vision for an inclusive and balanced multipolar world.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr. BBL Madhukar, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, BRICS CCI, said: "Fourteen years ago, BRICS CCI was founded on the belief that cooperation is the foundation of global prosperity. As the world embraces a multipolar future, we remain committed to building bridges of trust, collaboration, and shared growth."

Mr. Sameep Shastri, Chairman, BRICS CCI, stated: "BRICS CCI has grown into a trusted platform connecting governments, businesses, and institutions across borders. We will continue creating opportunities that strengthen trade, innovation, and strategic partnerships across the BRICS ecosystem."

Ms. Shabana Nasim, Vice Chairperson, BRICS CCI, said: "Inclusive growth is possible only when women, entrepreneurs, youth, and businesses work together across borders. BRICS CCI remains committed to creating platforms that empower diverse voices and foster meaningful global partnerships."

Mr. Atul Banshal, Vice Chairperson, BRICS CCI, remarked: "In an increasingly interconnected world, collaboration is the key to sustainable economic growth. BRICS CCI will continue facilitating trusted partnerships that create new opportunities for businesses across BRICS and BRICS+ nations."

Mr. Prann Sharma, Director General, BRICS CCI, added: "Our focus is on transforming dialogue into action through impactful programmes, strategic partnerships, and practical initiatives that deliver value for businesses and institutions across the BRICS community."

The Chamber also presented its Annual Awards and Recognition Honours to distinguished members, diplomatic missions, institutional partners, business leaders, and organisations for their contributions to global trade, innovation, entrepreneurship, and international cooperation. Cultural performances by artists from China, Russia, Indonesia, and India celebrated the diversity and people-to-people ties within BRICS.

Over the past fourteen years, BRICS CCI has emerged as one of India's leading international business institutions, fostering collaboration between governments and industry while promoting trade, investment, innovation, sustainability, youth engagement, and women's leadership. The Chamber reaffirmed its commitment to advancing stronger partnerships, inclusive growth, and a more equitable multipolar world.

About BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Established in 2012, the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI) is a leading not-for-profit business chamber dedicated to promoting trade, investment, technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development among BRICS and BRICS+ nations. Through its global network of governments, diplomatic missions, businesses, academia, and civil society, BRICS CCI continues to strengthen international economic cooperation and build lasting partnerships for shared prosperity.

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