BRICS CCI Chairman Sameep Shastri hands over appointment letter to Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) as National Advisor, BRICS CCI

New Delhi [India], August 17: Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) has been appointed as National Advisor, BRICS CCI.

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The appointment letter was formally handed over to Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) by Sameep Shastri, Chairman, BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI).

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The appointment recognises Sharma’s experience and contribution in the fields of sports administration, youth development and international engagement.

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Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) has been actively associated with sports development and various national and international initiatives. His work has focused on athlete development, talent identification, athlete welfare and creating structured opportunities for young sporting talent.

As National Advisor, BRICS CCI, Sharma will contribute towards initiatives related to youth development, sports, international cooperation, entrepreneurship and cross-border collaboration.

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Speaking on the occasion, Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) expressed his gratitude to BRICS CCI Chairman Sameep Shastri and the organisation for entrusting him with the responsibility. He said the appointment was both an honour and a responsibility and that he looks forward to contributing meaningfully to initiatives that promote international cooperation and create opportunities for youth.

The appointment further strengthens Sharma’s association with national and international platforms and reflects the growing importance of sports and youth-led initiatives in fostering international collaboration.

As National Advisor, BRICS CCI, Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) will work towards strengthening institutional and international collaborations and supporting initiatives aimed at empowering youth and promoting greater engagement among BRICS nations.

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