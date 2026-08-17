DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / BRICS CCI Chairman Sameep Shastri hands over appointment letter to Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) as National Advisor, BRICS CCI

BRICS CCI Chairman Sameep Shastri hands over appointment letter to Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) as National Advisor, BRICS CCI

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:16 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 17: Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) has been appointed as National Advisor, BRICS CCI.

Advertisement

The appointment letter was formally handed over to Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) by Sameep Shastri, Chairman, BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI).

Advertisement

The appointment recognises Sharma’s experience and contribution in the fields of sports administration, youth development and international engagement.

Advertisement

Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) has been actively associated with sports development and various national and international initiatives. His work has focused on athlete development, talent identification, athlete welfare and creating structured opportunities for young sporting talent.

As National Advisor, BRICS CCI, Sharma will contribute towards initiatives related to youth development, sports, international cooperation, entrepreneurship and cross-border collaboration.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) expressed his gratitude to BRICS CCI Chairman Sameep Shastri and the organisation for entrusting him with the responsibility. He said the appointment was both an honour and a responsibility and that he looks forward to contributing meaningfully to initiatives that promote international cooperation and create opportunities for youth.

The appointment further strengthens Sharma’s association with national and international platforms and reflects the growing importance of sports and youth-led initiatives in fostering international collaboration.

As National Advisor, BRICS CCI, Yogesh Sharma (Shelly) will work towards strengthening institutional and international collaborations and supporting initiatives aimed at empowering youth and promoting greater engagement among BRICS nations.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts