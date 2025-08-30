PNN

Chandigarh [India], August 30: In a powerful display of thought leadership and commitment to regional development, Mr. Deepak Shukla, President, Chandigarh Chapter of BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI) and Managing Director of Geeken Design Concepts, participated in the prestigious News18 BizNext Business Summit. The event, held recently, brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to deliberate on the growth roadmap for Punjab.

The summit was graced by Mr. Sanjiv Arora, Hon'ble Minister of Industries and Commerce, Punjab, who served as the Chief Guest. His presence underscored the government's strong intent to drive industrial reforms, foster entrepreneurship, and unlock Punjab's full potential as a hub for business, innovation, and investment.

Focus on Punjab's Industrial & Economic Growth

The theme of the BizNext session revolved around the holistic growth of Punjab, with particular emphasis on enhancing industrial opportunities, creating pathways for startups, and building an ecosystem that discourages youth migration by generating quality opportunities at home.

Mr. Deepak Shukla, in his address, highlighted the role of BRICS CCI in fostering international trade and collaboration. He emphasized that Punjab, with its rich agricultural base, entrepreneurial spirit, and strategic location, has all the elements to become a gateway of exports and imports for India. BRICS CCI's participation, he said, was aimed at facilitating Punjab's industrialists to access global markets and strengthening the state's position in international trade.

Encouraging Startups & Curbing Migration

One of the most pressing concerns discussed at the summit was the outflow of Punjab's youth to foreign countries in search of better opportunities. Mr. Deepak Shukla stressed that the solution lies in nurturing a robust startup ecosystem within Punjab itself. By providing the right mentorship, capital access, and policy support, Punjab can transform into a hub of innovation-driven enterprises.

"Punjab's children should see the state not as a place to leave, but as a land of opportunity to grow, innovate, and thrive. BRICS CCI is committed to playing a catalytic role in this transformation," he said.

Investment, Growth, and Hard Work in Punjab

Mr. Deepak Shukla reiterated BRICS CCI's threefold vision for Punjab to encourage investment, drive growth, and promote hard work. He stressed the need to attract global investors, support industries with technology and knowledge from BRICS nations, and inspire youth to blend Punjab's strong work ethic with innovation. Highlighting the state's agrarian strength and growing urban infrastructure, he said Punjab is well-positioned for industrial expansion, innovation, and export-led growth.

A Platform for Collaboration

The BizNext Business Summit by News18 served as a dynamic platform for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge exchange between industry and policymakers. The participation of BRICS CCI under Mr. Deepak Shukla's leadership brought an international perspective to Punjab's growth ambitions. By encouraging greater collaboration in imports, exports, and investment inflows, BRICS CCI is working towards positioning Punjab as a competitive player in global markets.

Looking Ahead

The summit concluded on an optimistic note, with leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs reaffirming their commitment to Punjab's growth story. BRICS CCI, through its Chandigarh Chapter, pledged to continue working closely with the Punjab government, industry associations, and business leaders to create a sustainable and growth-oriented economic environment in the state.

Mr. Deepak Shukla's message resonated strongly with the audience: Punjab's future lies not in migration, but in innovation, investment, and industriousness. The convergence of government support, entrepreneurial zeal, and international partnerships can ensure that Punjab emerges as a beacon of industrial and economic growth in India.

A Threefold Vision for Punjab's Future

About BRICS CCI Chandigarh Chapter

The BRICS CCI Chandigarh Chapter works under the parent body of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry, with a focused mission to drive growth and opportunities in Punjab and the region. It acts as a bridge for policy advocacy, business promotion, and international collaboration, enabling local industries and entrepreneurs to connect with global markets, attract investments, and foster sustainable development.

