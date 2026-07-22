DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / BRICS CCI WE releases strategic roadmap to strengthen female participation in business ecosystems across member economies

BRICS CCI WE releases strategic roadmap to strengthen female participation in business ecosystems across member economies

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:43 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Women Empowerment Vertical of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI WE) unveiled a Whitepaper titled "Women in Innovation, Science & Entrepreneurship (WISE): Challenges and Opportunities". The whitepaper presents a strategic roadmap to strengthen female participation in science, technology, innovation, and business ecosystems across member economies.

Advertisement

The whitepaper emerged from the BRICS CCI WE Trailblazers Roundtable 2026.

Advertisement

The whitepaper outlined seven key structural barriers affecting women in emerging economies, including social biases, funding gaps, intellectual property protection issues, low STEM participation, mid-career retention challenges, policy gaps, and uncounted unpaid economic contributions.

Advertisement

"Gender equality in STEM should not be merely a 'rallying cry' confined to a small circle of women," said Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE and Programme Lead, WISE.

"It has become increasingly clear that women need global networks that function as communities and economic ecosystems. Women leaders need to work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem enabling more women to take a leadership position in new-age technologies. The future of innovation cannot be inclusive unless women are equally represented in shaping it," Sinha added.

Advertisement

The whitepaper noted that despite rising educational attainment, women-led ventures receive a disproportionately lower share of venture capital funding and encounter hurdles in securing legal protection for intellectual property.

HRH Lebogang Zulu, National Chairperson, BRICS Women's Business Alliance South Africa and Global Advisory Board Member, WISE, emphasised systemic changes.

"We need to shift the conversation from gender equality to female equity," Zulu said.

"The focus must move towards creating systems that address what women actually require to participate fully in entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership. Equity is about enabling outcomes, not just representation," Zulu stated.

To address these gaps, the whitepaper detailed targeted policy measures, including gender-responsive procurement, the creation of a BRICS WISE Fund, blended finance models, digital literacy expansion, structured career re-entry paths, and a Women Entrepreneurs Digital Registry.

It also advocated for caregiving support frameworks, unified intellectual property protection systems, and multi-sectoral cooperation to build sustainable ecosystems. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts