DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / BRICS economies must have say in global tax rules as negotiations shape cross-border taxation: FM Sitharaman

BRICS economies must have say in global tax rules as negotiations shape cross-border taxation: FM Sitharaman

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:28 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said decisions taken in ongoing multilateral tax negotiations over the next few years would shape cross-border taxation for a generation, stressing that BRICS economies must ensure their perspectives are reflected in the emerging global tax framework.

Addressing the BRICS Tax Heads Meeting in New Delhi, Sitharaman said the rules of international taxation were being renegotiated through several multilateral processes, including the UN Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation.

Advertisement

"The decisions made in these processes over the next few years will shape cross-border taxation for a generation," she said.

Advertisement

Sitharaman said BRICS economies, as source jurisdictions and large developing economies that have built significant domestic tax capacity from a low base, had an important perspective to bring to these negotiations.

"BRICS economies as source jurisdictions, as large developing economies, as countries that have built significant domestic tax capacity from a low base have a perspective on those negotiations and that is essential to their fairness and their durability," she said.

Advertisement

The Finance Minister said the cooperation among BRICS tax administrations was aimed at creating institutions and tools that would continue beyond India's current chairship.

"These working groups exist because every country in this room has experienced these problems. They create the sustained institutional space in which progress on them becomes possible. Not in one year, but over time, regardless of who holds the chair," she said.

Sitharaman said the new working groups on international taxation and transfer pricing, and revenue statistics, were intended to address common challenges faced by member countries.

She also highlighted India's experience in using technology in tax administration, including faceless assessment, pre-filled returns, real-time invoice authentication and AI-enabled taxpayer assistance.

"Technology, the use of data and digital infrastructure to make tax administration more precise, more accessible, and less dependent on the discretionary powers of individuals," she said, identifying one of the key themes emerging from BRICS tax cooperation.

Sitharaman said the BRICS tax collaboration tool, tax knowledge hub and cross-learning lab were being developed as practical instruments rather than merely policy initiatives.

"The tax collaboration tool, the tax knowledge hub, the cross-learning lab, each of these is a working instrument produced by sustained effort across our working groups," she said.

Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava said the proposed International Taxation and Transfer Pricing Working Group would create a permanent BRICS platform for sharing experience on treaty interpretation, transfer pricing audits and other tax mechanisms.

"The International Taxation and Transfer Pricing Working Group creates a permanent BRICS platform for sharing experience," Shrivastava said, adding that in multilateral tax negotiations, "our collective voice is needed and currently insufficient". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts