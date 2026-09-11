BRICS forum highlights India’s economic stature and emerging strategic capabilities on the global map, say industry leaders

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Industry leaders and stakeholders speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi stated that the expanded bloc cements India’s growing economic standing and capability on the global stage amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

With international trade within the bloc reaching the one-trillion-dollar mark, stakeholders observed that India’s economic momentum, domestic growth trajectory, and focus on energy self-reliance place the country in a pivotal position to guide future cooperation across the Global South.

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Assocham President Nirmal Kumar Minda noted that the expansion of the bloc into an 11-member framework brings high potential across sectors like semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and digital solutions, while advocating for balanced commerce.

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"So every country wants to have a trade surplus, but I think if you are able to manage trade neutrality, you know, that would be good. And then step by step trade surplus depends upon the strength of each nation," Minda said.

"Normally, BRICS was started with the objective of only trade. And it has extended to many areas now; the geopolitical situation, the terrorism, the agriculture," Minda added, noting that nations must work together to find solutions through shared challenges.

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Vice President of the Association of Hospitality Professionals Welfare (India), Anupam Vohra, said the presence of multiple global leaders positions India firmly at the international high table, noting that the grouping represents a significant share of the world population and an alternative economic framework.

"This is going to be a very important forum and for India it's going to be a very important forum because we are on an international stage now and we are at the high table. So today I think 17, 18 heads of states from across the world are going to be here," Vohra said.

"And the BRICS +, which represents, I think, almost about 18, 20 countries now, it represents almost 60% of the global south. So economically it's important. It represents almost 60% of the world population and the global South will be getting together," he added.

Vohra also highlighted India’s resilience against international disruptions, remarking that the nation remains one of the fastest-growing major economies despite global conflict and financial pressures.

Puran Dawar, Chairman of Dawar Footwear Industries and Co-Chairman of the Assocham National MSME Council, stressed that the focus for domestic manufacturers rests on concrete commercial outcomes, foreign investment, and job creation for youth.

“This growth of 7.8%, we want to see it in double digits. We want the country to be financially free, we want to be economically independent,” he said.

Reveille Energy Managing Director and Founder Ex-Colonel Rohit Dev noted that India’s aspirational energy expansion hinges on building manufacturing capacity, advancing biofuels, and securing financial infusions to meet long-term net-zero goals.

"As per the theme for building for resilience innovation cooperation and sustainability energy sector is at the center and cusp of it because as far as India is concerned our entire net zero hinges on rural development hinges on biofuels and that is where India is going," Dev said.

The 18th BRICS Summit is being hosted by India in New Delhi on September 12-13 under India's 2026 chairship.

The BRICS Business Forum is the flagship private sector platform of the BRICS grouping, convened annually in the Summit host country on the eve of the Leaders' Summit. It brings together business leaders, Ministers and Heads of State to discuss trade, investment, finance, technology and development challenges that shape the BRICS economic agenda.

The Forum serves as a platform where key ideas and suggestions from the Council are presented and discussed. The Forum plays a strong agenda setting role. Its conclusions and the Business Council's recommendations are regularly reflected in BRICS Summit declarations and in follow up work plans, particularly on intra BRICS trade, investment, digital economy, MSMEs, standards cooperation and value chain integration. (ANI)

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