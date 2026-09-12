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Home / Business / BRICS local currency trade: India pushes faster cross-border payments

BRICS local currency trade: India pushes faster cross-border payments

Experts say stronger banking links, interoperable payment systems and local-currency settlements could cut transaction costs, reduce dollar dependence and boost cross-border investment among BRICS economies

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:36 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and others during BRICS Business Forum 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. Image credit/PTI
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BRICS economies can significantly expand local-currency trade and cross-border investment by deepening financial-market links, strengthening banking relationships and putting robust risk-management systems in place, experts said.

They lower transaction costs, increase the rupee’s role in international commerce and widen the country’s payment options. A said connecting fast-payment systems and exploring interoperability among Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) could make cross-border transactions faster, cheaper and more secure.

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For India, greater use of local currencies in BRICS trade could lower transaction costs, increase the rupee’s role in international commerce and widen the country’s payment options. A shift towards local-currency settlements could also reduce reliance on the US dollar in bilateral trade.

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Experts said that if BRICS economies develop interoperable digital payment mechanisms, India could further diversify its international payment channels and support the internationalisation of the rupee. Wider acceptance of the rupee in cross-border commerce could, in turn, strengthen its role in global trade.

Direct settlement in local currencies could also reduce the costs involved in multiple currency conversions. For businesses, it may help limit some of the risks arising from fluctuations in the rupee against a third currency.

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On Friday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged BRICS member and partner countries to link their payment systems, promote trade in each other’s local currencies, make digital trade global and build together for emerging technologies.

Sanjeev Agarwal, CFO, ENSO GROUP, said India’s push to connect BRICS digital currencies could materially reduce the cost and friction involved in cross-border trade.

“The opportunity is not a new BRICS currency, but interoperable sovereign digital currencies and greater local-currency settlement,” he said.

“If executed well, it could make payments faster, cheaper and more resilient — but success will depend on regulatory alignment, technical standards and managing trade imbalances between member economies,” Agarwal added.

The push towards interoperable payment systems and local-currency settlement could therefore offer BRICS economies a way to make cross-border commerce more efficient while gradually reducing dependence on traditional dollar-based payment channels.

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