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Home / Business / BRICS-NDB Knowledge Portal inaugurated as RBI Governor calls for stronger collective capacity

BRICS-NDB Knowledge Portal inaugurated as RBI Governor calls for stronger collective capacity

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ANI
Updated At : 07:03 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): The BRICS-NDB Knowledge Portal was inaugurated in Mumbai during the second meeting of BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, with Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra calling for stronger collective capacities, greater innovation and sustainable development to build resilience against evolving global challenges.

Malhotra, along with the President of the New Development Bank (NDB) and the Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, inaugurated the portal at the meeting held on September 10, the RBI said in a post on X.

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Addressing the gathering, the RBI Governor called for “further strengthening collective capacities, promoting innovation, and advancing sustainable development and resilience” in the face of evolving global challenges.

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The launch of the knowledge portal comes as BRICS countries continue to deepen cooperation on economic and financial issues under India’s 2026 chairship theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

The meeting in Mumbai was the second gathering of BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors under India’s chairship and was held ahead of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi.

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The Finance Track has brought BRICS members together to discuss global economic developments and financial cooperation, with the role of the NDB in mobilising private capital also forming part of the discussions, according to an earlier Finance Ministry update.

India’s BRICS chairship agenda has focused on strengthening cooperation across economic and financial issues, alongside political and security and cultural and people-to-people cooperation.

More than 350 ministerial and high-level engagements had been held across 25 cities during India’s chairship, with initiatives emerging in areas including digital public infrastructure, MSME cooperation, supply chains, industrial cooperation and technology.

The BRICS-NDB Knowledge Portal is being launched as the grouping continues to build institutional mechanisms for cooperation and knowledge sharing. The broader Finance Track is expected to remain a key channel for advancing financial cooperation among member countries as discussions continue under India’s chairship. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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