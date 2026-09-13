DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / BRICS New Delhi Declaration puts global south, women-led innovation and digital connectivity at centre stage

BRICS New Delhi Declaration puts global south, women-led innovation and digital connectivity at centre stage

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:07 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The BRICS New Delhi Declaration is expected to translate into stronger economic cooperation, women-led innovation and more resilient digital infrastructure across the grouping, with industry leaders calling for the commitments to move towards tangible outcomes for businesses and citizens.

BRICS CCI Chairman Sameep Shastri said the declaration represented an important step towards a more inclusive and representative global order, while commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership of India's BRICS Presidency. He said the focus on the Global South, economic cooperation, innovation and sustainable development creates an opportunity to build stronger business linkages and deliver concrete outcomes.

Advertisement

"The real opportunity now lies in translating these commitments into meaningful action, stronger business linkages and tangible outcomes for our people and economies," Shastri said.

Advertisement

The declaration also places greater emphasis on women at the centre of economic growth, with Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE (Women Empowerment) and Founder of sheatwork, highlighting the need to extend the agenda towards women's leadership in innovation and science.

Sinha said the declaration reflected Modi's commitment to women-led development, including through financial and digital inclusion and entrepreneurship. She called for women's leadership in innovation and science to receive institutional recognition within BRICS.

Advertisement

She also highlighted the Women in Innovation, Science & Entrepreneurship (WISE) initiative, which focuses on three pillars -- innovation and collaboration, access to funding, and policy advocacy. The initiative has received recognition in countries including South Africa and Brazil and seeks to advance women-led innovation across the wider BRICS+ community.

The telecommunications sector also welcomed the declaration's recognition of connectivity as a critical component of economic development and resilience.

Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), said the declaration's emphasis on telecommunications, interoperable ICT security standards and submarine cable infrastructure aligned with priorities already being pursued by the industry.

"The recognition of submarine cable infrastructure as critical to network resilience is equally welcome," Kochhar said, adding that BRICS cooperation on artificial intelligence safety and energy efficiency was also aligned with the development of AI-native networks by telecom operators.

He said the declaration's framing of telecommunications as vital to peace and economic development reaffirmed that connectivity should be treated as core national infrastructure. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts