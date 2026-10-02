DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / BRICS Payment Task Force to advance UPI–Russia payments link, local-currency settlements: Pawan Josh

BRICS Payment Task Force to advance UPI–Russia payments link, local-currency settlements: Pawan Josh

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:07 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The BRICS Payment Task Force will continue work on payment interoperability and local-currency settlements, BRICS International Forum Chairman Dr Pawan Josh said, stressing that the initiative aims to ease cross-border transactions, not replace existing global financial systems.

“Everybody agreed to keep the BRICS Payment Task Force and continue studying interoperability between payment and messaging networks plus local-currency settlement,” Josh told ANI.

Advertisement

He said the India-Russia initiative to link UPI with Russia’s Faster Payments System is a key step. The first pilot will focus on consumer-to-business payments, allowing an Indian traveller to pay in Russia through UPI and a Russian traveller to pay in India through FPS.

Advertisement

A business-to-business layer for exporters is under development, while discussions on CBDCs, including the digital rupee and digital ruble, are continuing. Josh said the aim is to strengthen digital and local-currency transactions “without creating any ripples” in existing systems.

Rejecting suggestions that BRICS Pay would challenge SWIFT, he said, “We are not talking about de-dollarisation… SWIFT connects 11,000 institutions across 200 countries. That’s the backbone; the world depends on that.”

Advertisement

Josh said the proposed systems could benefit tourists, students and families sending remittances by reducing reliance on cash and complicated cross-border channels. He dismissed reports that BRICS Pay had been shelved due to Western concerns, saying there was “no financial escalation” and that every country seeks financial sovereignty.

“BRICS Pay is just a name. The BRICS Payment Task Force is working to find a solution,” he said, adding that implementation is planned around 2030, aligned with participating nations.

Describing BRICS as an economic grouping rather than a political or military alliance, Josh said the priority is to make travel, education and remittances easier for citizens through practical, interoperable payment mechanisms. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts