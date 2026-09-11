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Home / Business / BRICS Summit: FM Sitharaman meets Russian Deputy PM Manturov, discusses deeper economic ties

BRICS Summit: FM Sitharaman meets Russian Deputy PM Manturov, discusses deeper economic ties

The discussions take place as financial cooperation and investment continue to play significant roles in the two nations’ economic ties

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:15 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting with the First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov, in New Delhi. (Image credit/@nsitharamanoffc/X via PTI Photo)
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Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held discussions with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in New Delhi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit.

Both sides held discussions on ways to further strengthen and deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.

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“It was agreed to advance negotiations on a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), with a view to establishing a mutually beneficial framework for enhancing investment flows and economic engagement,” as per the Finance Ministry’s statement.

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Sitharaman and Manturov also discussed opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in the financial services sector.

The discussions take place as financial cooperation and investment continue to play significant roles in the two nations’ economic ties.

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Prior to the 18th BRICS Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin had already arrived in New Delhi. Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, welcomed him upon his arrival.

Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have bilateral discussions on Friday. Strategic trade resilience, cross-border payment methods, energy security, and conflict resolution strategies related to persistent geopolitical concerns in Eastern Europe and West Asia are anticipated topics of debate.

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