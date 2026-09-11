DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / BRICS trade could nearly double to USD 800 billion in five years: ASSOCHAM Secretary General

BRICS trade could nearly double to USD 800 billion in five years: ASSOCHAM Secretary General

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:07 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Trade among BRICS economies could nearly double to around USD 800 billion over the next five years as member countries deepen cooperation across sectors, ASSOCHAM Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal has said, adding that sanctions on Russia and Iran are unlikely to come in the way of the grouping's economic collaboration.

Speaking with ANI on the BRICS Summit and emerging trade opportunities, Sanyal said collaboration, cooperation and growth emerged as the key themes during discussions among BRICS leaders and at the business forum.

Advertisement

“At ASSOCHAM, we think it was collaboration, it was cooperation and it was growth. These are the three words which were discussed very elaborately among the BRICS leaders as also in the business-to-business forum,” he said.

Advertisement

Referring to the current scale of trade within the grouping and its future potential, Sanyal said, “Today it is 400 plus US billion dollars as far as the trade is concerned. And it is going to catapult to almost double in the next five years, which is going to be at least USD 800 billion and slightly less than USD 1 trillion.”

He said India's expanding startup ecosystem and technology capabilities can  also play an important role in strengthening business links across BRICS economies.

Advertisement

“The startup ecosystem is growing like anything in India. And it will become a game changer for the BRICS business forum,” Sanyal said.

He added that technological interventions could influence sectors ranging from defence and logistics to agriculture and food security.

“Whether it is defence, whether it is shipping and logistics, whether it is food security and agriculture, the technology is going to play a vital role in the entire BRICS ecosystem,” he said.

On the impact of international sanctions on Russia and Iran, Sanyal said he did not expect these to obstruct cooperation within BRICS.

“I feel the sanctions….even Russia has got sanctions, as well as Iran has got sanctions, that is not going to come in the way of BRICS collaboration and BRICS cooperation,” he said.

He also highlighted India's economic relations with Iran and Russia, saying New Delhi continues to maintain trade and business ties with both countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts