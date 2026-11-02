Bridging Generations: How BSP & Sons Combines 19th-Century Artisanal Trust with 21st-Century Digital Transparency

SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 2: Walk into almost any jewellery showroom today and the first thing you meet is a promise. “0% making charges.” “Zero wastage.” Flat discounts sit on hoardings, often backed by a celebrity face. For someone saving for a wedding, an anniversary or an investment piece, the offers feel generous. The arithmetic behind them often is not.

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Costs rarely disappear. They move. A waived making charge can resurface as extra wastage, a padded gold rate or a lower purity than the buyer assumed. Showroom rentals and endorsement budgets get folded into the price tag as well. Younger buyers research everything before they spend, and they want heirloom-quality gold and certified natural diamonds without the worry of being overcharged. The real question is how to buy with complete trust in a market that is loud and opaque.

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Ashish B L answers it with his family’s history. As the custodian of B S Puttaiya & Sons (BSP & Sons) and a sixth-generation jeweller, he runs the Seshadripuram establishment in Bengaluru that his family has served since 1898. His ancestors were working artisans, not traders, and that shaped how the house thinks about metal, gemstones and fair pricing. Across three centuries, BSP & Sons has served royalty, political leaders, cultural icons and everyday families.

Ashish pairs that inheritance with formal training. He is a Certified Diamond Grader, Certified Gold Appraiser and Certified Jewellery Designer with more than 15 years of hands-on experience, and an alumnus of Cardiff Business School, where he sharpened the retail strategy needed to run a heritage house in a digital age. He can read a stone under a loupe and a balance sheet with equal ease.

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His pricing philosophy follows from that lineage. “We come from an artisanal lineage. Our forefathers were goldsmiths, not traders. Because our roots are in the craft, we operate with minimal margins and refrain from inflating making charges. We pass those savings directly back to the families who have trusted us across generations,” says Ashish B L, Custodian, BSP & Sons. With no mall rentals or showroom markups to recover, the store offers factory-rate gold and pledges the lowest wastage (V.A.) and making charges in Bengaluru.

The newer part of the story is how that trust now travels. BSP & Sons offers one-on-one video consultations, so time-strapped professionals and NRI clients can design and inspect pieces remotely with advice straight from Ashish. A customer in another city or another country gets the same attention as someone standing at the counter in Seshadripuram.

“Today’s younger buyers are smarter, but they are also surrounded by marketing noise like ‘0% making charges’ that hide costs elsewhere in gold weight or purity. My goal is to act as their trusted advisor, bringing the warmth and integrity of our Seshadripuram store straight to their screens through video consultations and 100% transparent pricing,” says Ashish.

Education is part of that advisory role. Ashish walks customers through the maths behind 100% BIS Hallmarked 22K gold and explains how diamonds are graded, so buyers know exactly what they are paying for. He also helps new-age customers understand the true value of natural diamonds compared with artificial alternatives and other precious stones, a question that comes up more often as choices multiply.

Diamonds remain the house’s strongest suit. While gold anchors the Indian heirloom tradition, fine diamond jewellery is the core proficiency of BSP & Sons. Every stone chosen belongs to the top EF colour and VVS1 clarity grades, and each one goes through three rounds of individual examination before it is set. That discipline stands apart from the grade-blending that is common in commercial retail, and it gives buyers conflict-free, investment-grade brilliance without a retail markup.

The same thinking shapes how the house designs. Rather than stocking thousands of repetitive ready-made pieces, BSP & Sons works as a personal design atelier. A customer might arrive with a grandmother’s heirloom bangles or a cousin’s wedding necklace as a reference, and the team turns that memory into a new piece. The finish can be a modern, light-weight paper-casting style or a traditional close-set diamond design, depending on what the wearer wants.

What emerges is a jeweller who treats transparency as a craft in its own right. Heritage, certified quality and customer-first digital access are not competing ideas at BSP & Sons. They are one practice, carried forward by a sixth-generation custodian who believes trust should be earned in the open.

Journalists, stylists and consumers are invited to book a personalised design session or video consultation at bspsons.com/legacy or to visit the flagship establishment in Seshadripuram, Bengaluru. More about the house is available at bspsons.com.

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