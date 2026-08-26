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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 26: Eight months. Eight million dollars. That is what a Fortune 100 heavy engineering company saved through its data and AI initiatives with Ivy Professional School -- a number that says something uncomfortable about the rest of India's AI upskilling market, where success is still measured in completion rates and certificates issued.

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At a world's leading steel manufacturer, the outcome took a different shape but followed the same logic. The company's advanced data science team went on to build and implement more than ten AI & machine learning projects internally, working with Ivy Pro. Not pilots run by an external vendor. Projects owned by the manufacturer's own people, running inside its own premises.

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Both results trace back to a design choice Ivy Professional School made years ago: every learning outcome is mapped backwards from a business expectation before a single session is delivered.

The gap Ivy Pro built its model to close in AI Training linked with real outcomes

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There is a quiet failure mode in corporate AI training. Companies spend heavily. Employees complete the program. And six months later, nothing in the business has changed.

Ivy Professional School's response was to stop treating deployment as somebody else's problem. Learners in its enterprise engagements do not build portfolio projects -- they build the AI applications and AI agents their employer actually needs, tied to a process to automate, a decision to accelerate, or a cost line to compress. The assessment is whether it works in production.

That approach has now moved more than 6,000 professionals from large enterprises into what Ivy Pro calls AI champions: people who left the program with something deployed, not just something learned.

The client roster reflects it. Ivy Pro School's corporate engagements span teams at Accenture, Capgemini, Genpact, ITC, Honeywell, Tata Steel, Canon India, Atlas Copco, BCCL, part of The Times Group, and similar companies. The AI Training and Data Science Courses along with post training project support work runs from employee training and leadership workshops through AI / ML enablement and hands-on internal AI use-case development -- territory an implementation consultancy would normally occupy.

Through its Gurukul initiative alone, over 2,500 employees have moved through role-based learning pathways built around what their specific function does. More than 5,000 professionals have completed its Generative AI & AI Agent programs.

Why this matters if you are the one enrolling in Data Science Courses or AI Courses

For an individual looking for best Data Science Course in India or the best Artificial Intelligence Course in India, Ivy Pro's client outcome number is a more useful signal than any brochure claim. Organisations with business-critical data, compliance exposure and board-level targets do not hand their workforce to an unproven provider -- and they do not renew when nothing ships.

The same faculty (all are ai practitioners), who work on those enterprise implementations teach the AI and Data Science certification programs. The problems that shaped a Genpact engagement or Accenture become the case material in the Data Analyst Course with AI, Business Analytics Course, Machine Learning Certification, and AI Certification Program. Learners work against real datasets and real constraints, then walk into interviews able to describe something they built rather than something they attended.

The curriculum tracks where the market is going -- Python for data science, machine learning, MLOps, cloud data engineering, Power BI, workflow automation, AI agents and applied Generative AI -- rather than where it was three syllabus revisions ago.

Support continues outside the classroom. Ivy Pro's PrepAI.ivyproschool.com and Ivy Pro's connected AI systems provide round-the-clock personalised practice, assessments, interview preparation and feedback, surfacing gaps between sessions while faculty mentoring runs alongside.

The record: 37,500 plus alumni in 300+ companies since 2007

Ivy Professional School was established in December 2007 and has spent more than 18 years in the field. In that time it has supported over 37,500 learners, worked with 400+ educators, and built relationships with 300+ corporate recruiters.

It was founded by Prateek Agrawal, who brings two decades of experience in AI strategy, data systems and technology consulting, and is co-led by Eeshani Agrawal, whose work centres on analytics education and data storytelling.

The through-line across both halves of the business is a single conviction: AI capability is proven by what gets shipped, not by what gets certified.

Learn more at ivyproschool.com.

Tags: Ivy Professional School, Data Science Course in India, AI Course in India, AI Agents Course, AI Implementation, Enterprise AI Training, Machine Learning Certification, Generative AI Course, AI Upskilling India, AI Corporate Training India, Data Analytics Training

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