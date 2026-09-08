Brigade Group partners with Artisera for THRESHOLD, an Artist Development Programme supporting Indian artists through grants, mentorship & exhibitions

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8: Brigade Group has partnered with Artisera as the Title Partner of THRESHOLD, a national artist development programme created to support practising Indian visual artists at a significant stage in their artistic journey.

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Through this partnership, Brigade Group will support the inaugural cohort of six artists selected from across India, enabling them to participate in a six-month programme that brings together financial support, mentorship, professional development, greater visibility and opportunities to present their work to new audiences.

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Each of the six selected artists will receive a ₹1 lakh monetary grant towards the creation of new work. The programme will also include mentorship, studio visits, workshops, professional documentation, interactions with collectors and members of the wider art community, and exhibitions across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

The partnership builds on Brigade Group's longstanding engagement with art and culture. Beyond its work across residential, commercial, retail and hospitality developments, Brigade has supported cultural initiatives that contribute to the life of the communities it creates. Most notably, the Group established the Indian Music Experience Museum in Bengaluru, India's first interactive music museum.

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Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Group, said:

“At Brigade, we have always believed that building great cities goes beyond the spaces we create. Art and culture are fundamental to how communities develop, connect and thrive. That belief is at the heart of our partnership with THRESHOLD, an initiative designed to support artists at a stage when sustained backing can make a meaningful difference. Beyond financial support, the programme offers mentorship, visibility and access to new audiences. India has an extraordinary depth of artistic talent, and we believe institutions and businesses have an important role to play in creating the conditions for that talent to flourish. We are proud to partner with Artisera in building a platform that we hope will create lasting impact for artists and the broader cultural ecosystem for years to come.”

For Artisera, the partnership enables THRESHOLD to provide artists with support that extends beyond the conventional exhibition format.

Varun Backliwal, Founder and CEO of Artisera, added:

“When we began thinking about THRESHOLD, we knew that for the programme to have meaningful impact, we needed partners who believed in supporting artistic practice for the long term. Brigade’s commitment to culture made them a natural partner for the programme. Their support allows us to give six artists not just a platform to exhibit, but the time, resources, mentorship and opportunities to develop their practice over an extended period.”

THRESHOLD was launched by Artisera in July 2026 in response to what the gallery identified through more than a decade of working closely with artists: the need for sustained support at a stage when an artist has already committed years to developing a practice but may still need greater access to resources, mentorship, visibility and professional networks.

The programme is open to Indian visual artists between the ages of 28 and 50 with a minimum of six years of committed artistic practice. Artists across painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, textile, installation, digital and interdisciplinary practices are eligible to apply.

Six artists will be selected through a jury-led process. Rather than working towards a prescribed brief or commission, the selected artists will be encouraged to develop their individual practices and create new bodies of work during the programme.

The resulting works will be presented through exhibitions in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, creating opportunities for the artists to engage with collectors, curators, fellow artists and wider audiences across three cities.

Applications for the inaugural edition of THRESHOLD are currently open and close on 20 September 2026.

For programme details and application guidelines, visit: www.artisera.com/pages/threshold

About Brigade Group

Founded in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading real estate developers, with a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and other sectors. Over the years, Brigade has also supported initiatives in art, culture and community building. Its cultural initiatives include the Indian Music Experience Museum in Bengaluru, India's first interactive music museum.

About Artisera

Founded in 2015 by Varun Backliwal and Lisa Jain, Artisera is a Bengaluru-based gallery presenting contemporary Indian art alongside traditional art and culturally significant collectibles. Through exhibitions, artist collaborations and public programming, Artisera works to create deeper engagement with Indian art while building meaningful connections between artists, collectors and audiences.

Factsheet

Programme Name: Threshold

Title Partner: Brigade Group

Applications: 1 August – 20 September 2026

Eligibility Criteria: 6 practising visual artists aged 28–50, with a minimum of six years of committed artistic practice (Indian citizens only)

Selection Date: 21 September – 26 October 2026

Programme: 10 November 2026 – 28 February 2027

Mode of Operation: Online and offline

Exhibitions: March – April 2027

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